Rutgers men's basketball can't overcome No. 24 Illinois in Big Ten opener | 5 takeaways

PISCATAWAY – Rutgers basketball faced its toughest test so far this season.

The Scarlet Knights couldn’t shoot well enough to pass.

Rutgers couldn’t slow down No. 24 Illinois and couldn’t do enough on the offensive end in a 76-58 loss on Saturday at Jersey Mike’s Arena in the Scarlet Knight’s Big Ten opener.

Steve Pikiell’s team shot just 33.3 percent from the field.

The Scarlet Knights’ loss to Illinois was a stark change from their most recent previous meetings in Piscataway. Rutgers had won four of the last five games against the Illini at Jersey Mike’s Arena, including each of the previous three.

Rutgers got off to a poor start, missing its first seven shots until Oskar Palmquist ended the drought with a dunk at the 13:30 mark.

Illinois’ lead swelled to 16 midway through the half before the Scarlet Knights cut back into their deficit. Consecutive threes by Aundre Hyatt, Jamichael Davis and Noah Fernandes made it a three-point game with just more than three minutes to go in the first half.

Dec 2, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini forward Ty Rodgers (20) rebounds against Rutgers Scarlet Knights center Clifford Omoruyi (11) and forward Aundre Hyatt (5) during the first half at Jersey Mike's Arena. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Rutgers ultimately went into the break trailing 41-36.

The Scarlet Knights couldn’t close the gap completely in the second half as the Illini again went back up by double digits and held on with the help of a flurry of three-pointers.

A 15-2 run put Illinois up 64-44 midway through the half. The Illini ultimately cruised to the win.

FIVE TAKEAWAYS

1. No limiting Terrence Shannon Jr.

The Illinois star guard did some of everything, finishing with 23 points on 8-of-13 shooting, including 4-of-7 from deep, to go along with 10 rebounds and three assists. All of that in addition to some elite defense.

Shannon drained a three 11 minutes into the second half that put Illinois up by 20 points.

Ten NBA scouts were expected to be in attendance on Saturday. They most likely left very impressed.

2. Rebounding disparity

It was glaring. And it was crushing for Rutgers.

Illinois crashed the boards hard all game long, finishing with a 55-27 advantage, including 36 on the defensive glass.

The Illini had 19 offensive rebounds. Rutgers had nine.

It was a surprising showing by Rutgers, which prides itself on defense and aggressiveness on the boards.

3. Austin Williams a bright spot for Rutgers

Williams had his best game of the season and helped spark the Scarlet Knights’ near comeback in the first half.

He finished with a team-high nine points, all in the first half.

Williams drained a pair of free throws and then had a steal and a transition layup, drawing the foul and converting the three-point play to cut Rutgers’ deficit to 11.

He made a layup in the closing seconds of the half to make it a five-point game.

4. Still no Mawot Mag

The Rutgers forward was again listed as questionable. He was dressed and went through pre-game warmups, but ultimately didn’t play.

Coach Steve Pikiell has said several times that Mag will only play when he’s ready to play.

Mag apparently is not at that point yet.

And Rutgers needs him back.

Since he was injured, the Scarlet Knights are 0-4 in Big Ten games at Jersey Mike's Arena. All four losses were by double digits.

5. Up next

Rutgers’ next games big – they play at Wake Forest on Wednesday (6 p.m., ACC Network) before its clash with Seton Hall at the Prudential Center on Saturday (8:30 p.m., FS1).

The Scarlet Knights' loss to Illinois added some urgency to this week. They need to win at least one of the next two.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Rutgers basketball: 5 takeaways from loss to Illinois