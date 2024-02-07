Rutgers men’s basketball wins second straight conference game

For the second straight game, Rutgers men’s basketball found a way to win against a Big Ten team. On Tuesday night, Rutgers traveled to the Xfinity Center to take on Maryland and left with a 56-53 win. In a hard-fought battle, Rutgers got scoring from throughout the lineup.

As Rutgers held off a determined Terrapins offense, Mawot Mag set the tone offensively. The talented forward scored a time-high 15 points and hauled in three rebounds. He got some help from Jeremiah Williams, who scored 14 points in his second game of the season.

With the win, Rutgers is now 12-10 (4-7 Big Ten).

Although Maryland was unable to defend their home court, there were a few bright spots. That includes Julian Reese, who added 19 points to his resume. Jahmir Young also made an impact with 16 points in 38 minutes of action.

While this game came down to the wire, Rutgers had their way close to the basket for most of the night. The Scarlet Knights scored 32 points in the paint and recorded 37 rebounds. They also made clutch shots as time winded down.

Additionally, Rutgers showed a lot of resilience as they trailed by two points heading into the second half. Their offense came alive and outscored Maryland 34-29 in the second half. The Scarlet Knights will be back in action against Wisconsin on February 10.

