Rutgers men’s basketball winning streak comes to an end at Minnesota

Jamie Gatlin
·1 min read

On Sunday night, Rutgers men’s basketball dropped their first game of the month to Minnesota 81-70. The Scarlet Knights came into this Big Ten game having won four straight games.

After a solid first half that ended deadlocked at 37-37, Rutgers struggled in the second half to get anything going offensively. With the loss, Rutgers is now 14-11 (6-8 Big Ten).

Minnesota was dominant  as they outscored Rutgers 44-31 in the second half and were led by Pharrell Payne. The Cottage Grove, Minnesota, native scored a team-high 21 points and hauled in 11 rebounds. He got some help from Elijah Hawkins, who scored 16 points.

 

While Sunday night did not go as planned for Rutgers, there were a few bright spots, such as Clifford Omoruyi. The talented center scored 19 points and added eight rebounds to his resume. Derek Simpson also had a big game, scoring 19 points.

Minnesota went to the free-throw line 34 times.

In this matchup, Rutgers was unable to get many stops close to the basket. They were outscored in the paint 38-30. Minnesota also fared much better beyond the arc, making eight three-pointers. Rutgers only made four shot and 21.1 percent from three-point range.

Following a disappointing result, Rutgers will turn their attention to Purdue. They are set to go on the road to take on the second-best team in the country on February 22. So far this season, they are 3-6 away from Jersey Mike’s Arena.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire