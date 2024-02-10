Rutgers men’s basketball vs Wisconsin: Prediction, point spread, odds, best bet

On Saturday, Rutgers men’s basketball will be putting their two-game winning streak on the line against one of the best teams in the country. The Scarlet Knights will welcome the 11th-ranked Wisconsin Badgers to Jersey Mike’s Arena.

While Wisconsin has recorded a 16-7 (8-4 Big Ten) record, they have struggled recently. After finishing January with a win against Michigan State, they are 0-3 in February. The Badgers have only scored more than 70 points once in that span.

#TBT to @rutgersmbb‘s 58-57 win at Wisconsin last year. The Scarlet Knights welcome the Badgers to Jersey Mike’s Arena this Saturday at noon. #GoRU pic.twitter.com/kbUKlE7q50 — Rutgers Scarlet Knights (@RUAthletics) February 8, 2024

As Wisconsin attempts to get back on track, they will have its hands full. So far this month, Rutgers is playing their best basketball of the season. They are 2-0 with wins over Maryland and Michigan.

To pull off an upset, Rutgers will need to be at its best. Entering play on Friday, Wisconsin was ranked as the third-best team in the Big Ten. After a rough start to the month, they will be hungry to take care of business and improve their conference record.

Scroll down and check out everything you need to know including television times and betting lines for Saturday’s Big Ten game featuring No. 11 Wisconsin at Rutgers!

Big Ten basketball betting lines: No. 11 Wisconsin at Rutgers

Betting odds courtesy of Bet MGM

No line has been set for Bet MGM as of Friday afternoon at 3 PM.

Rutgers versus the spread this season 11-10-0

Wisconsin versus the spread this season 12-11-0

Injury Report: No. 11 Wisconsin at Rutgers basketball

Rutgers: Austin Williams, Questionable Saturday ( Undisclosed)

Wisconsin: Kamari McGee, out indefinitely, (foot), Gus Walden, Out indefinitely (personal)

Players to watch: Big Ten match-up between No. 11 Wisconsin at Rutgers

Jeremiah Williams: Since making his season debut earlier this month, Rutgers is undefeated. In two games, the Chicago native has scored 24 points and hauled in 11 rebounds. He has made a difference at both ends of the court and showed why he was worth the wait. Rutgers is also 2-0 in conference play since his return.

AJ Storr: So far this season, Starr has set the tone for the Badgers offensively. He is averaging a team-high 16.5 points a game in his sophomore season. As Wisconsin looks to continue their impressive start, Starr will be critical to their success.

Prediction

Take Wisconsin in this one. While Rutgers has played a lot better in February, the Badgers are one of the top 25 teams in the country. Their offense is hard to stop and will be a headache for Rutgers. For the Scarlet Knights to pull off an upset, they will need to have their best game of the season.

Past history: No. 11 Wisconsin at Rutgers basketball

Entering this matchup, Wisconsin leads the all-time series 10-5. However, Rutgers won a hard-fought battle 58-57 in the last meeting between these two teams. Another close game should be in the books, as both teams are 2-3 in their last five games. This game also represents an excellent opportunity for Rutgers to narrow the gap in the all-time series.

