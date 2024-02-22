Rutgers men’s basketball vs Purdue: Prediction, point spread, odds, best bet

After a few days off, Rutgers men’s basketball is back in action On Thursday night. They will head on the road to take on one of the best teams in the country, the Purdue Boilermakers. Through 26 games, they are ranked as the third-best team in the country.

Entering this matchup, Rutgers is 4-1 in their last five games. Their only loss came to Minnesota on February 18. In that game, they were plagued by a slow start and outscored by seven points in the first half. They will also be highly motivated entering this matchup after losing to Purdue earlier this year.

In order to stun the college basketball world, Rutgers will need to slow down Zach Edey. The Purdue star has been a points machine and menace on the boards.

Scroll down and check out everything you need to know including television times and betting lines for Thursday’s Big Ten game featuring Rutgers at Purdue!

Betting Lines

Bet MGM Odds had not posted any lines for Rutgers vs. Purdue as of Thursday morning

Rutgers against the spread: 8-6

Purdue against the spread: 7-8 in conference play

Injury Report

Rutgers: No injuries reported a of Wednesday morning

Purdue: No injuries reported as of Wednesday morning

Players to watch

Clifford Omoruyi: Against Minnesota on February 18th, Omoruyi had one of his best games of the season. The talented center scored 19 points and added eight rebounds to his resume. This Rutgers team is hard to beat when he is at his best. He will be heavily relied on against Purdue.

Zach Edey: So far this season, Edey has been Purdue’s best player. The Toronto native is averaging 23.2 points and 11.9 rebounds per game. He had another big game against Ohio State on February 18th, scoring 22 points and recording 13 rebounds.

Prediction

Take Purdue in this one. The Boilermakers have been one of the best teams in the country this season and have shown no signs of slowing down. Rutgers also has a challenging task ahead with trying to limit Zach Edey and Lance Jones. While this game should be close, expect the Boilermakers to emerge with a win.

Past History

Entering this matchup, Purdue leads the all-time series 11-5. In the last meeting between these two programs earlier this season, Purdue won a hard-fought battle 68-60. Like he has done all season, Zach Edey was a scoring machine. While the Boilermakers will be heavily favored, they did lose to Rutgers once last season.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire