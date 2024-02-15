Rutgers men’s basketball vs Northwestern: Prediction, point spread, odds, best bet

After an impressive win over Wisconsin on February 10, Rutgers men’s basketball is back in action on Thursday night against Northwestern. The Scarlet Knights are off to a 3-0 start this month and have a chance to add another conference win to their resume.

However, they have a challenging task ahead in a Northwestern team that has been one of the best in the Big Ten. Unlike Rutgers, they have performed well in conference play all season with an 8-5 mark. As Northwestern looks to continue its success, it will rely heavily on Boo Buie.

Less than 24 hours till we’re back at our place. ⏳#TheKnighthood🛡️⚔️ pic.twitter.com/KchNMifNzF — Rutgers Men’s Basketball 🏀 (@RutgersMBB) February 15, 2024

The Northwestern star is coming off another productive performance. Against Penn State on February 11, he scored 15 points and added six assists to his resume. He also got some help from Ryan Langborg, who scored 14 points.

As Northwestern looks to increase its winning streak to three games, they will be tasked with stopping Noah Fernandes. In Rutgers’ win over Wisconsin he scored 17 points.

Scroll down and check out everything you need to know including television times and betting lines for Thursday’s Big Ten game featuring Northwestern at Rutgers!

Betting Lines

The lines, courtesy of Bet MGM

No line has been set for Bet MGM as of Thursday at 11 AM.

Rutgers versus the spread this season 12-11-0

Northwestern versus the spread this season 11-12-1

Injury report

Rutgers: Austin Williams, questionable, ( undisclosed)

Northwestern: Ty Berry, out for season, ( knee), Parker Strauss, out indefinitely (knee)

Players to watch

Jeremiah Willams: No player has been more important to Rutgers success this month than Jeremiah Willams. The Chicago native has averaged 14 points a game since making his season debut on February 3. He has also made an impact on the boards, with 16 rebounds in three games.

Boo Buie: Through 24 games, Buie has set the tone offensively for Northwestern. The Albany native is averaging a team-high 18.8 points per game. He has been a scoring machine in three games this month, reaching the 20-point mark twice.

Past History

Entering this matchup, Northwestern leads the all-time series 8-6. They won their last matchup against Rutgers 65-53. As a result, Rutgers will be motivated to move a step closer to evening the season series. Both these teams have played very well in February, increasing excitement for this game. Regardless of the outcome, it should be full of fireworks.

Prediction

Take Rutgers in this one. They have looked like a different team since the start of February and been unbeatable in conference play. Their latest win came against the No.11 Wisconsin. Rutgers will be eager to build on their recent success and prove that they a force to be reckoned with in the Big Ten.

