Rutgers men’s basketball vs Maryland: Prediction, point spread, odds, best bet

After a couple of days break, Rutgers men’s basketball is back in action on Tuesday night against Maryland. The Scarlet Knights are 1-0 in February, with their only win coming against Michigan.

Hey, following what has been a difficult season, 1-0 February is a good thing.

Tuesday represents an excellent opportunity for them to improve their Big Ten record.

To win on the road, Rutgers will need Aundre Hyatt and Clifford Omoruyi to have big games. Hyatt, in particular, will need to step up after only scoring four points against Michigan. Omoruyi fared much better as he added 15 points to his resume.

While Rutgers will look to build on their success, they have a challenging task ahead. The Terrapins are 10-2 at the XFINITY Center and are much better at home. That will make it hard for them to stop, as Rutgers has struggled on the road.

Regardless of the outcome, this game should be full of fireworks. Conference wins are at a premium and both teams have plenty to prove.

Betting Lines

The lines, courtesy of Bet MGM

Moneyline (ML): Rutgers + 290, Maryland -353

Point Spread: Maryland -8

Total Points: 126

Injury Report

Rutgers: No injuries reported

Maryland: Chance Stephens, out indefinitely (knee), Braden Pierce, out indefinitely (undisclosed)

Players to watch

Aundre Hyatt: So far this season, Hyatt has set the tone offensively for Rutgers. He is averaging a team-high 11.6 points per game while shooting 38.6 from the field. The Bronx native has struggled in his last two games but has been a reliable scorer all season for Rutgers.

Jahmir Young: Through 22 games, Young has been the Terrapins best player offensively. He is averaging 20.9 points per game and coming off an impressive performance against Michigan State. Against the Spartans on Tuesday, Young scored 31 points and added four rebounds to his resume.

Prediction

Take Maryland in this one. Rutgers has struggled on the road with a 2-5 record. The Terrapins are 10-2 at home and fared better in conference play. They have also won 2 of their last three games and will be highly motivated to add another conference win to their resume.

Past History

While Maryland leads the all-time series between these two programs, they will be looking for revenge on Tuesday. Rutgers won the last matchup 64-50. On the road, Rutgers is 2-5 all-time against Maryland. A win would help Rutgers move up in the Big Ten standings and move them one step closer to evening the series.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire