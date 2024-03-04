Rutgers men’s basketball unable to recover from slow start in loss to Nebraska

A slow start doomed Rutgers in a 67-56 loss at Nebraska on Sunday evening.

With the loss, Rutgers basketball is now 15-14 (7-11 Big Ten). Their path to return to the NCAA Tournament is now increasingly narrow.

In the first half, Nebraska outscored Rutgers 37-25. They were led by Keisei Tominaga, who scored 18 points and added two offensive rebounds to his resume. He got some help from Juwan Gary, who scored 15 points. As Rutgers had no answer for the talented duo, Nebraska scored 22 points in the paint.

While Rutgers made things close in the second half, their early deficit proved too much to overcome. However, there were a few bright spots in Jeremiah Williams and Gavin Griffiths. Williams led the team in scoring with 14 points. Griffiths had his best game in weeks, adding 10 points to his resume.

Although Nebraska had success in the paint, that was not the only way they built a lead. The Cornhuskers also made the most of their opportunities from three-point range, shooting 33.3 percent.

With only two games left in the season, Rutgers will shift its focus to Wisconsin. They are set to take on the Badgers on March 7. That matchup will be a good test for a Rutgers team that has struggled on the road. They are 3-8 away from Jersey Mike’s Arena.

