Rutgers men’s basketball all-time roster: Scarlet Knight Legends

Contrary to those who think Rutgers just started playing basketball three years ago, the Scarlet Knights have a long and storied history on the court.

This includes a number of NBA players and some teams that are the stuff of lore, including the 1975-76 group that made a run to the Final Four of the NCAA Tournament.

And while the current era of Rutgers basketball, with the team on the cusp of a third straight NCAA Tournament, is the most successful spell in program history, there is a long and storied history of basketball at the school.

Rutgers Wire chose one head coach, two assistant coaches and 10 players to make up the all-time roster. Scroll down as we begin with the best head coach in Rutgers basketball history!

