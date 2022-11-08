Rutgers men’s basketball starts season with impressive win over Columbia
Rutgers men's basketball starts the season with a win over Columbia.
The Warriors were looking at a sixth straight loss and three days of regret until Steph Curry saved the day with an epic second half against the Kings.
What was thought to be a solid Lakers defense may have started to slip over the last few games.
The latest Yankees free agent and trade buzz and rumors during the 2022-23 MLB offseason.
Here's how NBA Twitter reacted to Stephen Curry exploding for 47 points against the Sacramento Kings.
Georgia was No. 1 in the AP poll last week but No. 3 in the first College Football Playoff rankings.
DALLAS (AP) Luka Doncic scored 36 points, becoming only the second NBA player ever with nine consecutive games of at least 30 to begin the season, and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Brooklyn Nets 96-94 on Monday night. Dorian Finney-Smith scored 18 points and Josh Green had 16 for the Mavericks, who rallied from a 14-point first-quarter deficit and won their fourth straight. ''We started out down two touchdowns,'' Mavericks coach Jason Kidd said.
Here are five bold Yankees predictions for the 2022-23 MLB offseason, including Aaron Judge's landing spot.
Andrej Stojakovic, 5-star small forward and son of 3-time NBA All-Star Peja, picks Stanford.
Outlining the five key changes to the Rules of Golf you should know when stepping on the first tee in 2023.
UNC basketball didn't play up to its No. 1 ranking in the season opener, but the Tar Heels are confident they'll continue to get better.
Steve Kerr offered his thoughts on what the Warriors' lineups looked like Monday night.
Ahead of the Warriors' game against the Kings, Steve Kerr offered insight into the changes he plans to make to the second unit.
The Chiefs quarterback etched his name in the record book once again.
Terrence Shannon Jr. scored 24 points and Coleman Hawkins had a career-high 23 points and 12 rebounds as No. 23 Illinois cruised to an 87-57 win over Eastern Illinois on Monday night. Dain Dainja added 17 points on 8-for-9 shooting and grabbed 10 rebounds for the Illini, who outrebounded the Panthers 53-30 and scored 21 second-chance points on 20 offensive rebounds. Kinyon Hodges scored 14 points and Yaakema Rose added 10 for Eastern Illinois.
An Anthony Davis trade is not on the table right now. If the Lakers continue to struggle... who knows.
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) Stephen Curry scored a season-high 47 points, knocking down seven 3-pointers, and the Golden State Warriors beat the Sacramento Kings 116-113 on Monday night to snap a five-game losing streak. ''Steph was breathtaking,'' Warriors coach Steve Kerr said.
The top spots in the College Football Playoff rankings release look simple. Georgia will lead Ohio State and Michigan. The No. 4 spot is up for grabs.
Eight-time All-Star Dwight Howard announced on Monday that he is headed overseas to play for the Taoyuan Leopards in Taiwan.
Jon Scheyer secured his first win as the Duke Blue Devils' head coach after replacing retired Hall of Famer Mike Krzyzewski at the end of last season.