Rutgers men’s basketball starts February slate with Michigan matchup

After a disappointing ending to January, Rutgers men’s basketball is back in action on Saturday. Rutgers will take on a Michigan team that has lost four straight and only won two conference games. This matchup represents a perfect chance for the Scarlet Knights to get back on track.

As Rutgers posted a 2-6 record in January, they struggled on the road. So far this season, they are 1-5 away from Jersey Mike’s Arena. To move up in the Big Ten standings, they must prove they can win in a hostile environment.

Additionally, Rutgers will need their stars, such as Clifford Omoruyi and Aundre Hyatt, to step up. Against Penn State on Wednesday, the talented duo scored a combined 13 points. When they are at their best, Rutgers offense is hard to stop.

Clifford Omoruyi just become the first Scarlet Knight with consecutive seasons of 60-plus blocks since Hamady Ndiaye (2008-09 and 2009-10).#TheKnighthood🛡️⚔️ pic.twitter.com/tWSw2fCSBW — Rutgers Men’s Basketball 🏀 (@RutgersMBB) February 1, 2024

While Rutgers has a better record, Michigan has plenty to prove. They are 1-9 in their last ten games and have allowed more than 90 points twice in that span. However, there have been a few bright spots.

The Wolverines have been led by Dug McDaniel, who is averaging 17.2 points and 5.1 assists per game. He has gotten some help from Oliver Nkamhoua, who is averaging 16 points a game.

Regardless of the outcome, this matchup should provide plenty of fireworks at a packed Crisler Center.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire