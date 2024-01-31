Rutgers men’s basketball looks to end January with a win against Penn State

For Rutgers men’s basketball, a tough January will come to an end Wednesday night against Penn State. While Rutgers has posted a 2-5 record since the start of the new year, they will be looking to close out the month with their first conference win in two weeks.

In this matchup, Rutgers (10-9, 2-6 Big Ten) will be tasked with stopping Kanye Clary and Ace Baldwin Jr. Clary has led the way offensively for Penn State this season, averaging 18.3 points per game. Baldwin Jr. has put his teammates in the position to be successful, averaging a team-high 4.9 assists per game.

Penn State comes into this game 9-11 (3-6 Big Ten) and with two straight losses.

Welcome to the STRIPE OUT. 🔴⚪ All fans in an EVEN section of Jersey Mike’s Arena are encouraged to wear WHITE, and all fans in ODD sections are encouraged to wear RED.#TheKnighthood🛡⚔️ — Rutgers Men’s Basketball 🏀 (@RutgersMBB) January 30, 2024

As Rutgers looks to end their two-game losing streak, they will need big games from Clifford Omoruyi and Aundre Hyatt. After a slow start to the month, Hyatt has looked better of late and scored at least 10 points in five straight games. During that stretch, Omoruyi was a reliable scoring option with one 20-point game.

For Rutgers, avoiding a slow start will be crucial to victory. The Scarlet Knights have struggled to play complete games of late, making comebacks in the second half hard. That was on display Sunday when they were outscored 33-20 in the first half against Purdue.

However, they will take on a Penn State team that has struggled away from the Bryce Jordan Center. The Nittany Lions are 0-4 on the road this season. At Jersey Mike’s Arena, Rutgers has thrived with a 9-2 record.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire