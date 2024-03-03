Rutgers men’s basketball looking to open March with win over Nebraska

After ending February with a win over Michigan, Rutgers men’s basketball is back in action on Sunday afternoon. Rutgers will travel to Lincoln, Nebraska, to take on the Cornhuskers. Entering this matchup, Rutgers has won twice in their last five games.

And if they want to make the postseason, this is a must-win game.

As Rutgers looks to build on their success, they will have their hands full. The Cornhuskers are 4-1 in their last five games, with their only loss coming against Ohio State. They are also 10-8 in conference play.

For Rutgers to emerge with a win, they must limit Keisei Tominaga’s impact. The talented guard has been Nebraska’s best player offensively, averaging a team-high 13.9 points per game. Against Ohio State on Thursday, he scored nine points and added five rebounds to his resume.

While Nebraska has been the better team, they will be tasked with stopping Clifford Omoruyi. In Rutgers latest win over Michigan, the center scored 19 points and added 15 rebounds to his resume. Rutgers is a tough team to face when he is making an impact at both ends of the court.

This matchup also represents a great opportunity to improve their road record. Through 28 games, they have gone 3-7 away from Jersey Mike’s Arena. A win over Nebraska on their home court would be an impressive accomplishment for a Rutgers team with plenty to prove.

