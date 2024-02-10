Rutgers men’s basketball looking to extend winning streak to three games

On Saturday afternoon, Rutgers men’s basketball will be putting their winning streak on the line against Wisconsin. So far this month, Rutgers has gone 2-0 after a disappointing January. Against the No. 11 Badgers, they will have the chance to stun the college basketball world.

As Rutgers looks to pull off their biggest win of the season, they will have their hands full with AJ Storr and Steven Crowl. Through 23 games, Starr has set the tone offensively for the Badgers, averaging 16.5 points. Crowl has been a menace on the boards, averaging 7.5 rebounds a game.

Rutgers is 12-10 (4-7 Big Ten). Wisconsin stands at 16-7 (8-4 Big Ten).

Is there a better on-ball defender than @MawotMag in all of college basketball? 🔋#TheKnighthood🛡️⚔️ pic.twitter.com/jdsXIThFsj — Rutgers Men’s Basketball 🏀 (@RutgersMBB) February 7, 2024

For Wisconsin, stopping Mawot Mag and Jeremiah Williams will be crucial to victory. In his last two games, Mag has added 30 points to his resume and hauled in five rebounds. Williams has provided a spark since joining the team at mid-season. This talented duo has helped make Rutgers hard to stop.

While Rutgers will be playing the role of underdogs, they have looked like a different team this month. In their last two wins, they have been able to close out games against conference teams. That is something they struggled with prior.

Additionally, Rutgers will have home court advantage. They are 9-3 at Jersey Mike’s Arena this season and hungry for another Big Ten win.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire