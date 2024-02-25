Rutgers men’s basketball looking to get back In the win column against Maryland

On Sunday afternoon, Rutgers men’s basketball will be looking to return to their winning ways against Maryland. The Scarlet Knights are set to welcome the Terrapins to Jersey Mike’s for a Big Ten matchup between two teams with 14 wins.

After entering February at the bottom of the Big Ten standings, Rutgers has seen their positioning improve due to better play. They have four conference wins this month. One of those came against No.11 Wisconsin. They have also already beaten Maryland once this month.

We’ll have one waiting for you in the student section if you would like to attend The Blackout on Sunday, @trillydonovan 🤝🤝🤝 https://t.co/U19stmfKEC pic.twitter.com/8rq7aoXvOx — Rutgers Men’s Basketball 🏀 (@RutgersMBB) February 23, 2024

Mawot Mag led the way offensively for Rutgers in the previous matchup between these two teams, scoring 15 points. He also got some help from Jeremiah Williams, who scored 14 points and hauled in five rebounds. Against a Maryland team looking for revenge, Rutgers will need their talented duo to have a big game.

Additionally, Rutgers will be tasked with stopping Jahmir Young. The Terrapins star is averaging 21.1 points and five rebounds a game. In Marlyland’s loss to Wisconsin on Tuesday, he scored 20 points.

While this game should be full of fireworks, making big stops will be essential to Rutgers success. On Thursday, they were outscored in both halves and allowed 30 points in the paint to Purdue. Against Maryland, those mistakes will be fatal.

This game represents a perfect chance for Rutgers to build on its success in the Big Ten before taking on a Michigan team with only eight wins to close out the month.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire