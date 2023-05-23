Rutgers men’s basketball to host Georgetown in 2023 Gavitt Games

Rutgers men’s basketball will be one of eight Big Ten teams participating in the 2023 Gavitt Games. The Gavitt Games is a series of matchups involving Big East teams against Big Ten teams in honor of former Big East commissioner Dave Gavitt.

Rutgers will join Purdue, Illinois, Michigan, Maryland, Michigan State, Iowa, and Wisconsin, representing the Big Ten Conference in the 2023 Gavitt Games.

According to Jon Rothstein of College Hoops Today, the Scarlet Knights will host the Georgetown Hoyas in the 2023 Gavitt Games. The announcement marks Rutgers’ fifth appearance in the Gavitt Games, with the Scarlet Knights holding a 1-3 record. In their four previous appearances, Rutgers had two losses against St. John’s and split two matchups against DePaul. The 2023 Gavitt Game will be Georgetown’s first appearance under new head coach Ed Cooley.

Rutgers and Georgetown have met 43 times as former Big East rivals, with Georgetown holding a 28-15 series lead. The two schools haven’t squared off since 2013, over ten years ago. The last time Scarlet Knights defeated Georgetown was in 2010 when Rutgers captured a 71-68 victory.

The most famous Rutgers victory over the Hoyas was in the 1998 Big East East Tournament. Geoff Billet’s game-winning shot sent the Scarlet Knights to the semifinals for the first and only time the program was in the Big East conference.

