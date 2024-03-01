Rutgers men’s basketball finishes February with win over Michigan

The three-game losing streak is over for Rutgers men’s basketball who rolled out to an impressive 82-52 win over Michigan on Thursday night. It was the second time in February that they beat the Wolverines.

With the win, Rutgers is now 15-13 (7-10 Big Ten).

As Rutgers got back in the win column, they were led by Clifford Omoruyi. The talented center scored 19 points and added 15 points to his resume. He also got some help from Jeremiah Williams, who had one of his best games of the season, scoring 19 points.

After struggling over the past week, Rutgers got back in the win column because of their ability to dominate close to the basket. They scored 48 points in the paint and only allowed 18. That allowed them to build an early lead they would not relinquish.

Michigan didn’t do much right in the game but there were a few bright spots for the Wolverines. That includes Dug McDaniel, who scored 13 points along with five rebounds and four assists.

With only three games left in the regular season, Rutgers will look to carry their success into March. Their remaining games are against Nebraska, Wisconsin and Ohio State. That stretch represents a great opportunity for Rutgers to improve their conference record.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire