Rutgers men’s basketball faces daunting challenge in Purdue

On Sunday, Rutgers men’s basketball will face their toughest test of the season when they take on Purdue. The Boilermakers are ranked as the second-best team in the country and have won five straight games. As Rutgers looks to shock the college basketball world, they will need to contain the Purdue offense.

So far this season, Purdue has been led by Zach Edey. The Toronto native is averaging 22.9 points and 11.4 rebounds a game. Edey has reached the 30-point mark three times in his last five games. He has gotten some help from Lance Jones, who is averaging 12.5 points per game.

While Edey and Jones are a talented duo, they will be tasked with stopping Clifford Omoruyi. The Rutgers center is coming off a 22-point performance against Illinois. It was the first time he reached the 20-point mark since December 16.

On Sunday against Purdue, three of the greatest Scarlet Knights of all-time, Mike Dabney, Eddie Jordan and Hollis Copeland will be honored in the rafters forever as members of our inaugural “Knights of Honor” class. #TheKnighthood🛡️⚔️ pic.twitter.com/GaTmd0Bukp — Rutgers Men’s Basketball 🏀 (@RutgersMBB) January 23, 2024

Although Rutgers has struggled in conference play this year, they will have home-court advantage. At Jersey Mike’s Arena, they are 9-1. With plenty on the line, Sunday should be full of fireworks regardless of the final score.

Additionally, Purdue has struggled against Rutgers in recent years, losing five of the past seven meetings. They have also lost three straight games in Piscataway. Sunday’s matchup represents a perfect chance for Rutgers to continue their success and move up in the Big Ten standings.

