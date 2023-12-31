Rutgers men’s basketball ends 2023 with thrilling win over Stonehill

In their final game of 2023, Rutgers basketball won in thrilling fashion over Stonewall. After letting a six-point lead slip away, Derek Simpson was the hero on Saturday afternoon and secured a win for Rutgers with less than 20 seconds left.

With Rutgers trailing Stonehill 58-56, Simpson drained a three-pointer with 12.7 seconds left. While the New Jersey native was the talk of social media, he got some help from Rutgers other stars, including Clifford Omoruyi.

After a quiet game against Mississippi State last Saturday, Omoruyi was a force against the Skyhawks. The talented center added 17 points and 15 rebounds to his resume. It marked the second time in his last there games that Omoruyi recorded a double-double.

Rutgers is now 8-4 (0-1 Big Ten) following the tight win.

Due to Omoruyi’s play, Rutgers avoided a disappointing loss to a Skyhawks team with only two wins this season. The Scarlet Knights ended the first half up 35-26 but were outscored 29-24 in the second half.

In an afternoon in which Rutgers struggled to score, they played well defensively. Stonehill turned the ball over 17 times and committed 26 fouls. They also allowed Rutgers to score 12 fast break points.

Although Rutgers still has plenty to work on, they will close out 2023 with an 8-4 record. That will be important heading into January as things will get more challenging due to a schedule full of Big Ten teams.

Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl - Miami v Rutgers

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 28: Kyle Monangai #5 of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights rushes…

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 28: Kyle Monangai #5 of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights rushes for a second quarter touchdown against Markeith Williams #15 of the Miami Hurricanes during the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium on December 28, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

Rutgers football quarterback Gavin Wimsatt celebrates the Pinstripe Bowl with his teammates.

