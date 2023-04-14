Rutgers men’s basketball assistant coach Karl Hobbs is leaving Rutgers
Basketball Analyst Jeff Goodman announced that Rutgers men's basketball assistant coach Karl Hobbs is leaving Rutgers to join Georgia Tech.
Basketball Analyst Jeff Goodman announced that Rutgers men's basketball assistant coach Karl Hobbs is leaving Rutgers to join Georgia Tech.
Matt Harmon and Charles McDonald dive into maybe the most perplexing and polarizing class of this draft season: The wide receivers.
Jalen Carter will attend the 2023 NFL Draft despite an arrest and a poor pro day performance.
“Before Counter-Defendant lied and before he or someone else leaked his lies to the media, Mr. Morant was a strong prospect for one of six All-NBA guard spots," the filing says.
With the NBA Play-in Tournament underway, Jake Fischer and Dan Devine talk about what they’ve liked (and ideas they’ve had) while watching through the games that have already been played before doing a full preview of all 8 series in the 1st round of the NBA Playoffs.
Snyder, who has owned the franchise since 1999, finally appears to be exiting the NFL.
The Commanders are expected to beat the Broncos sale price by over $1 billion.
A terrible, embarrassing era for Washington football is over.
FirstEnergy was also wrapped up in a political bribery scandal.
The Seattle Sea Dragons-St. Louis Battlehawks matchup is the biggest game of the weekend.
Through growing pains and a depleted roster early, the presumptive Rookie of the Year learned what it takes to excel — and how he can reach another level.
Arsenal was better than even money to win the league before the 2-2 draw.
Why Gregg Berhalter went to that fateful leadership summit, how his Gio Reyna story got out, and how the ugly aftermath might've cost him his USMNT job.
Charles Robinson & Charles McDonald recap the latest news from around the NFL, including the Jeff Okudah trade and concerning news around Arizona Cardinals owner Michael Bidwell. Later, the duo dive into their biggest risers and fallers in the 2023 NFL Draft.
The Commanders owner reportedly has a grudge against Bezos over how the Washington Post has covered his team.
Missed free throws and an assist from DeMar DeRozan's daughter hurt the Raptors down the stretch.
Raptors players missed half their free throws in Wednesday's loss.
Fred VanVleet's big shot was important to many people.
The NFC has only one team with a projected win total above 11.
Before working for Major League Baseball, Tony Petitti had extensive experience working in the media world.
Vanover left the game under his own power Wednesday.