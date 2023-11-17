Rutgers is looking for their offense to bounce back against a tremendous Penn State defense

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — An offense that had been clicking in the first month of the season has suddenly hit a tough patch. Now with two games left in the season, Rutgers football is hoping that the offense can turn a corner this weekend at Penn State.

It certainly won’t be easy on Saturday as Penn State is fourth in the nation in points allowed per drive.

Over the last four games, the Rutgers offense has certainly gotten off track, with the offense increasingly finding difficulty in moving the ball. While there was a glimmer of hope in how they moved the ball against Ohio State (with four scoring drives in that game), a lot of that went away on the road this past Saturday at Iowa.

Senior running back Aaron Young believes that the offense can turn it around this weekend at Penn State.

“I’m very confident,” Young said on Wednesday following practice. “I think that’s what we trained for all offseason just to be able to bounce back from the negatives and I think just taking it one play at a time, one step at a time versus hurrying to overcome maybe the past game and (instead) just grow as an offense.”

On the season, Young has 13 carries for 83 yards and a touchdown.

Young could see an expanded role on Saturday, given recent comments made by head coach Greg Schiano. It will be a big test for Rutgers and Young to get something going against Penn State.

Keeping it simple and focusing on themselves, Young said, is the key to getting the offense viable and moving again.

“Definitely a great team, but I think (if) we do our job and keep it where we know, we manage what we do best thing – that’s the one way we can look at it,” Young said.

