Rutgers looking to continue winning ways against Mississippi State
For the first time this season, Rutgers basketball will square off with Mississippi State on Saturday afternoon. Entering this matchup, the Scarlet Knights have won two straight and are 7-2 in non-conference play. However, the Bulldogs have thrived in non-conference games and are hungry for a win.
So far this season, the Bulldogs have been led by Josh Hubbard, who is averaging 16 points a game. He has also gotten some help from Jimmy Bell Jr., who has been a rebonds machine. The talented duo have made the Bulldogs formidable.
J-Mike has that 🐶 in him.
Jamichael Davis currently leads all freshmen in the nation in assist-to-turnover ratio. 💪#TheKnighthood🛡⚔️ pic.twitter.com/GCLW4IInse
— Rutgers Men’s Basketball 🏀 (@RutgersMBB) December 21, 2023
As Rutgers looks to record their eighth win, they will need their stars to dominate. That includes Cliff Omoruyi, who is averaging 11.7 points a game and Aundre Hyatt, who is averaging 11.5 points a game. They will play a key role in limiting the Bulldogs offense.
Additionally, Rutgers will be playing at the Prudential Center for the second time this season, where they are 1-0. In their only game at the Prudential Center, they beat Seton Hall 70-63 in the Garden State Showcase.
While both teams have plenty to prove, Mississippi State is the favorite in this game, according to ESPN analytics. That has only given Rutgers added motivation. A win on Saturday would be huge for Rutgers as they prepare for Big Ten play, which starts on January 3.