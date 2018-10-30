Rutgers LB Izaia Bullock dismissed after double murder charges

Bullock appeared in one game in 2018. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

A Rutgers linebacker has been dismissed after he was charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

According to the Middlesex County (New Jersey) Prosecutor’s Office, Izaia Bullock is also charged with two counts of conspiracy to commit murder. He was arrested Tuesday.

From the prosecutor’s office:

Izaia Bullock, 22, of Piscataway, was arrested and charged today with two counts of attempted murder in the first degree and two counts of conspiracy to commit murder in the first degree. Bullock was charged after an investigation by the Rutgers University Police Department and the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office determined that on October 29, 2018, Bullock initiated a plot to murder the family members of an acquaintance. The intended victims are not affiliated with Rutgers University.

Per NJ.com, Bullock was dismissed Tuesday afternoon. Bullock appeared in just one game, Buffalo’s win over Rutgers at the end of September.

Bullock’s charges are the latest legal woes for Rutgers players. Eight were charged in a credit card fraud scheme in August. Rutgers is currently 1-7 and 0-5 in the Big Ten.

Nick Bromberg is a writer for Yahoo Sports.

