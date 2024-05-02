Rutgers lax goalkeeper named Defensive Player of the Week

During the 2024 campaign, Sophia Cardello has been a key piece of Rutgers lacrosse. On Tuesday, she was recognized for her stellar play when she was named the IWLCA Defensive Player of the Week. It is the first nationally weekly recognition of Cardello’s career.

Last week, the Massapequa, New York native recorded a season-high 15 saves in a 9-8 win over Maryland in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals. As the Scarlet Knights pulled out a close victory, Cardello came through in the clutch with back-to-back stops in the final 15 seconds. In her stellar performance, Rutgers star held the Terrapins to their lowest goal total of the season.

While Cardello made headlines due to her top play, it is the type of production Rutgers has come to expect. In 17 games this season, her .470 save percentage is the third-best in the Big Ten. She also ranks third in the conference with a 10.59 goals-against average. She ranks fourth in saves with 151.

Sophia Cardello calls GAME!

See you in Evanston!#BxB 🧱 | #GoRU pic.twitter.com/iqdPgmQ7Tp

— Rutgers Women’s Lacrosse (@rutgers_wlax) April 27, 2024

Although Rutgers had a reason to celebrate on Tuesday, their focus is on beating Penn State on Thursday afternoon. In the Big Ten semifinals, they will need Cardello at her best as they take on a Nittany Lions team that went 10-6 in the regular season.

