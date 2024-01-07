Rutgers lands BYU long snapper Austin Riggs

Rutgers made it two transfer portal additions in as many days with the commitment of Austin Riggs on Sunday. The long-snapper, previously at BYU, is another addition out of the transfer portal for Rutgers.

He has extensive experience, with 40 games played over four seasons in Provo. He made 12 appearances this past season as a junior. He comes to Rutgers with one year of eligibility remaining.

Long snapper is a position where Riggs brings instant experience and depth to Rutgers football. He is a steady and reliable snapper who has played in big games and tough environments.

He was named a Phil Steele All-American (fourth team) following the 2023 season.

Over the weekend, Riggs took an official visit to Rutgers. He committed while on the trip alongside Malcolm Ray, an interior defensive lineman from Florida State.

Riggs posted his commitment to Rutgers on Sunday morning as his official visit wore down:

After a great weekend in New Jersey with Coach Schiano, Coach Allen, and Coach Bahr, I am honored to announce that I have accepted an offer to play in the BIG10 at Rutgers University!#GoKnights pic.twitter.com/cvEBI512XE — Austin Riggs (@austinrriggs) January 7, 2024

The addition of Riggs makes it five players Rutgers has added in the transfer portal this cycle:

Dymere Miller (wide receiver, Monmouth) Athan Kaliakmanis (quarterback, Minnesota) Dino Kaliakmanis (wide receiver, Minnesota) Malcolm Ray (defensive tackle, Florida State) Austin Riggs (long snapper, BYU)

