Rutgers lacrosse star Cassidy Spilis named First Team All-American by ILWomen

For the fourth straight year, Rutgers lacrosse star Cassidy Spilis was honored by ILWomen on Friday. The talented midfielder was named First Team All-American. She also earned second-team accolades in 2022 and honorable mention recognition in 2021 and 2023 from ILWomen. Her latest achievement comes following a stellar 2024 campaign.

In 18 games, Spilis scored 74 goals while dishing out five assists. The Rutgers star also led the Big Ten in goals while being a human highlight reel every time she stepped on the field. Her impressive season didn’t stop there, as Spilis finished the season second in the Big Ten in goals per game (4.11), third in caused turnovers per game (2.00), and draw controls per game (5.44).

While Spilis put together a career year, she also rewrote the record books. The Seneca High School product became Rutgers all-time leader in points scored with 281. She also set the school record for career draw controls (313) and broke her own single-season record with 74 goals.

Her latest accolade also represents how well Rutgers women’s lacrosse is regarded. This is the third straight season the program has had at least one student-athlete earn first-team laurels by at least one publication under head coach Melissa Lehman.

As Spilis prepares for life after Rutgers, she leaves behind an impressive legacy that includes countless unforgettable moments. Her latest award is a reminder of the impact she made.

