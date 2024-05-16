Rutgers lacrosse’s Cassidy Spilis named 2024 All-American by USA Lacrosse Magazine

Rutgers lacrosse star Cassidy Spilis has continued to add new hardware to her trophy case over the past week.

Last Thursday, the New Jersey native was named a 2024 All-American by USA Lacrosse Magazine. It marked the fourth straight year Spilis has been recognized by the publication.

During the 2024 campaign, Spilis scored 74 goals and dished out five assists. She was a scoring machine regardless of the opponent, scoring five or more goals in a game five times. While she led Rutgers offense, Spilis was also one of the best players in the country.

The talented midfielder finished her fifth (and final) season at Rutgers second in the Big Ten in goals per game (4.11), third in caused turnovers per game (2.00), and fourth in points per game (4.39). That is partly why Spilis was a unanimous First-Team All-Big Ten pick.

The new all-time leader in career points for @rutgers_wlax: Cassidy Spilis 👏 pic.twitter.com/duoCQscNhM

— Big Ten Lacrosse (@B1GLacrosse) April 19, 2024

While Spilis was one of the best at her position, she also rewrote Rutgers’ record books. With 281 points, she became the program’s all-time leader in points scored. Her excellent play became the standard every time she stepped on the field.

As Spilis prepares for life after Rutgers, she finishes her college career with impressive accolades. That includes four-time First Team All-Big Ten and three-time All-American selections. Although her impact will be hard to replace, her impact on Rutgers women’s will never be forgotten.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire