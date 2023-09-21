Rutgers' Kyle Monangai is the Big Ten's leading rusher. Here's how he's doing it

PISCATAWAY – They might not be the flashiest or the most electrifying plays, but to Rutgers football running back Kyle Monangai and the rest of the offense they’re just as important.

The short-yardage gains, the two- or three or four-yard runs that wear down defenses little by little and move the ball efficiently, can eventually lead to those long, game-changing runs.

“They’re not the biggest stat-poppers obviously, and to maybe people who are watching the game, a three-yard gain they may think, ‘Oh that’s not a big gain,’” Monangai said following Rutgers’ practice on Wednesday. “But to us it’s just a cumulative repetition of trying to get what we’re trying to do.”

The Scarlet Knights through their first three games have established an identity as a strong run-heavy team with Monangai leading the way. A physical, hard-nosed runner, the Don Bosco Prep product leads the Big Ten with 357 rushing yards on 58 carries (6.2 yards per attempt), and was named the conference’s offensive player of the week this week after rushing for 143 yards and three touchdowns against Temple.

Rutgers’ next big challenge will come Saturday when the Scarlet Knights play No. 2 Michigan at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor (noon, Big Ten Network) hoping to continue their undefeated start. The Wolverines so far have the nation’s top-scoring defense (5.3 points allowed per game) and 17th-ranked run defense (80.0 yards allowed per game).

“They’ve got great players all around the board on their defense, top to bottom,” Monangai said. “The front seven’s definitely the best we’re going to see all season, the best we’ve seen so far. They’ve got good guys in the secondary, they’re well-coached. Just a great, well-coached, disciplined team.”

Monangai has provided most of the production for Rutgers’ running game so far with true freshman Ja’shon Benjamin also contributing at a time when Sam Brown is working his way back from injury and Aaron Young has missed the first three games after getting banged up in training camp.

Sep 16, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Kyle Monangai (5) scores a rushing touchdown during the first half as Virginia Tech Hokies safety Jaylen Jones (15) pursues at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Steady climb for Rutgers football's Kyle Monangai

It’s been a steady climb for the 5-foot-9, 210-pound Monangai, who wasn’t highly recruited coming out of high school – he was rated the 47th-overall prospect in New Jersey for the 2020 recruiting class and Rutgers represented his only Power 5 offer.

EDELSON Rutgers football is 3-0 and now things are getting interesting

“He's worked incredibly hard,” coach Greg Schiano said. “Both his physical development and his strength and conditioning area. He’s become a student of the game. Often times, running backs can get away just by being naturally talented guys, and he is naturally talented. But he's worked very hard to understand run schemes, understand pass protections, and most importantly, understand defenses. So I think he's now what I would call a guy who is in that final quarter of his development here, and those are the guys that we need.”

Part of that development has been understanding the need to be patient, to not hunt for the “home run” or the large gains, but instead take chose smaller chunks of yardage and wear down defenses to open up plays like the momentum-shifting, 55-yard touchdown run he had in the fourth quarter against Virginia Tech.

'Another level right now'

“I think Kyle’s always been physical, I think he’s learned to be just a little more patient with the play,” Schiano said. “That’s hats off to (offensive coordinator) Coach (Kirk) Ciarrocca and (running backs) Coach Damiere Shaw for really getting them to understand the play. There’s different levels to understanding run plays. I think Kyle is at another level right now.”

Monangai now is trying to help tutor Rutgers’ younger running backs like Brown, Benjamin and Al-Shadee Salaam.

Relying on natural talent – like they could do in high school – isn’t enough in the Big Ten.

“I think they’ve quickly come to understand it,” Monangai said. “Ja’shon for being young, he’s played already in the first three games so he’s getting in the swing of things, if not already has. He understands those home runs that came in high school, that’s just not the nature of the Big Ten. You’re not going to bang out a 40-yard run on your first carry. It’s not realistic. Those three, four-yard gains eventually they will come and they’ll turn into more as the game goes on.”

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Rutgers football: How Kyle Monangai is Big Ten leading rusher