Rutgers’ John Poznanski received Big Ten Wrestler of the Week honor

The Big Ten Conference announced Rutgers’ John Poznanski (197) received the Big Ten Wrestler of the Week Award. The two-time NCAA qualifier (2021 & 2022) went 2-0 in dual victories over Princeton and Buffalo last weekend, improving to 6-0 on the season.

Through the season’s first month, Poznanski is a perfect 6-0, with four wins coming via bonus. The 2021 NCAA All-American has two ranked wins and is ranked No. 8 in the country by Intermat.

Last Friday, Poznanski earned an 8-4 decision over No. 10 Luke Stout, guiding the Scarlet Knights to a 24-9 victory over Princeton. Stout, a two-time NCAA qualifier and 2023 second-team All-Ivy wrestler, finished with a 21-10 record last season.

On Sunday, the Colonia, New Jersey, native followed his Friday’s victory with an 18-4 major decision over Buffalo’s Sam Mitchell. Poznanski helped the Scarlet Knights earn their third shutout on the season.

This is Poznanski’s first weekly conference award and is the second Scarlet Knight to receive this Big Ten award. Rutgers’ No. 7 Yaraslau Slavikouski (HWT) received the Big Ten Wrestler of the Week Award on November 22, only two weeks into the season.

Rutgers head coach Scott Goodale will send several wrestlers to the 59th edition of the Ken Kraft Midlands Championships in Hoffmann Estates, Illinois, at the end of the month (December 29-30) as the Scarlet Knights next dual is not till January 6 against Penn.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire