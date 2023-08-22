Rutgers issues statement on Iowa State transfer Jeremiah Williams, gambling investigation

Feb 24, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Temple Owls guard Jeremiah Williams (25) looks to pass the ball as Memphis Tigers guard Alex Lomax (10) defends during the first half at FedExForum.

The Rutgers men's basketball program has issued a statement on guard Jeremiah Williams, who transferred to the Scarlet Knights from Iowa State in July and has been charged with tampering with records related to the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation’s probe into sports gambling.

“We are aware of the investigation," the statement reads. "It is an ongoing matter that we will continue to monitor, and we will not have further comment.”

As reported by the Des Moines Register, according to a criminal complaint released last week by the Story County Attorney's Office, Williams allegedly engaged in a scheme to place sports wagers during his time at Iowa State while underage (Iowa's legal betting age is 21). Williams is accused of placing 15 bets totaling $1,560. The criminal complaint does not indicate that Williams bet on Iowa State athletics events.

Williams, a 6-foot-5 combo guard, played his first two collegiate seasons at Temple and averaged 9.4 points and 4.2 assists there before transferring to Iowa State for the 2022-23 season. But he never actually played for Iowa State after severely damaging an Achilles tendon during a workout last October. After entering the transfer portal in the spring, Williams committed to Illinois early in June but then decommitted and landed at Rutgers.

He joined the Scarlet Knights in time for last week's tour of Senegal and Portugal but due to his injury status did not play in the three overseas exhibition games. As a two-time undergraduate transfer with three years of eligibility remaining, he is expected to sit out the 2023-24 season per NCAA transfer rules. Although he has applied for a waiver to become eligible immediately, the NCAA has set forth stringent guidelines for two-time transfer exceptions and a waiver seems highly unlikely.

Gambling investigations at Iowa and Iowa State have resulted in criminal charges against several current or former college athletes, including former Iowa guard Ahron Ulis, who is now at Nebraska.

