Rutgers to host ” Back to the Birthplace Game” on Sept. 3

For Rutgers football fans, anticipation is building for the 2023 season as fall draws closer. There are many games on the schedule to circle, including September third which will be the first matchup against Northwestern.

On that Sunday, Rutgers will welcome the Wildcats to SHI Stadium for the “Back to the Birthplace Game.” It marks the first time in program history that Rutgers will start a season with a home conference game. However, there are other themed games that Rutgers will participate in.

The “Back to the Birthplace Game” is the first of seven themes throughout the 2023 season. The only other theme that has been announced is Homecoming and Family Weekend, which will be on Oct. 14 when Michigan State is in town. The remaining five themes will be released in the coming weeks.

Additionally, the season opener against the Wildcats is set for a noon start and will be on CBS. Fans in attendance are encouraged to join the fun and wear red.

For Rutgers being able to host the “Back to the Birthplace Game” is fitting, considering their important place in college football history. The first-ever college football game was held on Nov. 6, 1869, between Rutgers and Princeton. Rutgers won that game 6-4. The game took place on a plot of ground where the present-day College Avenue Gymnasium now stands in New Brunswick.

