Rutgers HC Greg Schiano has high praise for the Wisconsin defense

Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano held his game-week press conference today in advance of Wisconsin’s contest in Piscataway, New Jersey this weekend.

The Scarlet Knights enter the contest with a 4-4 overall record and 1-4 record in-conference. The program’s lone Big Ten victory this season came against Illinois last weekend 20-14.

Related: Big Ten Power Rankings after Week 9 — Wisconsin continues to surge

Nevertheless, Rutgers will present a tough task for a Wisconsin team that seems to have found its groove. A win on Saturday for the Badgers would mean another step towards going to Minnesota on November 27 with a chance at winning the Big Ten West.

While Rutgers seems to be improving under Schiano, the head coach is well aware of what type of defense will be on the opposing sideline this weekend.

How high is his praise for Jim Leonhard’s unit? He called it the best defense in America.

“One of the hottest teams in the Big Ten, Wisconsin, is coming to town,” Schiano said to lead off his press conference. “Best defense in America.”

Related: Where Wisconsin’s defense ranks nationally after eight games

The Rutgers head coach continued to complement Wisconsin’s coaching, physicality, quarterback and run game, noting that this weekend will be “quite a challenge” for his football team.

Contact/Follow us @TheBadgersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Wisconsin news, notes, opinion and analysis.

List