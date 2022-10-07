Rutgers Greg Schiano talks recruiting: ‘Forever we’ll be a developmental program’

For Rutgers football, this weekend’s game against Nebraska is a big one not just for potential bowl eligibility, but also for recruiting. Taking on a team like the Cornhuskers, a blueblood and a traditional power, is a measuring stick for Rutgers and their recruits.

A win over Nebraska (2-3, 1-1 Big Ten) and Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano would have a significant sign of progress to sell to recruits. Appearing on WFAN on Thursday, Schiano discussed how things are different in the Big Ten recruiting then during his first stint at Rutgers in the Big East.

Asked about recruiting in the Big Ten by former NFL quarterback Boomer Esiason, Schiano told WFAN that there is a difference for sure. But it still boils down to player development.

“I’ll tell you this. The big thing to me has always been like when we were here at the end, you know the last five or six years (during) my first go around here,” Schiano said. “You’re never going to get all of them and that’s the thing that you can’t lose yourself in and you just got to make sure that the ones you get you love. You know what I love coaching these kids because there’s plenty of players around this area. We don’t only recruit this area -we recruit down in Florida, we recruit in Ohio, in the Midwest because of our Big Tenpresence. So the big thing to me is you get the right players for Rutgers. “And a lot of teams I mean, you see a lot of teams that are really pretty silly, right? They’re in the top 20 in recruiting and yet they’re not winning a lot of games. And you got to be really careful. You got to get the guys that fit your program. And that’s where we are right now. I think we got really really good young talented players. And you know, forever we’ll be a developmental program. That’s who we are.”

WFAN is the flagship station for Rutgers football. The Scarlet Knights host Nebraska on Friday night.

Live television coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET on FS1. During pregame, the Barstool College Football Show will be live outside SHI Stadium.

According to Rivals, Rutgers currently has the No. 54 recruiting class in the nation.

