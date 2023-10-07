Rutgers gets on the board with Young touchdown
Rutgers QB Evan Simon connects with Aaron Young on a 10-yard touchdown pass to get the Scarlet Knights back in the football game vs. Wisconsin at 5:02 in the third quarter.
Phil Sellers is still Rutgers’ leading scorer and leading rebounder after a dominant run in the 1970s.
Here's how to watch the Kentucky vs. Georgia game this week, plus the rest of the Week 6 college football schedule.
We've got another fun day of college football ahead.
Here's how to watch the Oklahoma vs. Texas game this week, plus the rest of the Week 6 college football schedule.
The Braves and Dodgers will also play their first playoff games of 2023 after earning the top two seeds in the NL.
Taylor is set to make his season debut as one of the league's highest-paid running backs on Sunday after a tumultuous offseason.
With his win in the playoff-opening Southern 500 on Sunday, Kyle Larson clinched entry into the NASCAR Cup Series postseason Round of 12.
The NASCAR Cup Series embarks up on a 36-race schedule in 2023, with a pair of exhibition events, which begins in February at the Daytona 500 and concludes in November with the championship race in Phoenix.
After his record-setting 10th consecutive victory, two-time defending F1 world drivers champion Max Verstappen holds a 145-point lead over Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez with eight of 23 rounds remaining.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don offers his lineup advice for every single game on the Week 5 slate, along with some intriguing DFS values.
The deals are reportedly worth 10 times the league's previous deal with CBS.
Megan Rapinoe's penultimate NWSL regular-season game was a celebration of her legendary career.
Blame the manager. Blame the GM. Blame the players. But don’t blame the mere existence of information.
Bakhtiari hopes to return to the Packers next year but has a $40.6 million cap hit for 2024.
Which games have the most fantasy juice? Which will be a slog? Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon breaks it all down for Week 5.
The NL East rematch and heavyweight fight of the MLB postseason's second round begins Saturday.
This is the week you can trust at least one member of the Jets offense in your lineup. Who else are our analysts predicting will go off in Week 5?
Three of Reddick's five career wins have come on road courses. A fourth gets him into the third round of the playoffs.
Jamal Adams left Monday night's game early in the first quarter to be evaluated for a concussion.
His older brother, Bronny, took his only known visit to check out the Buckeyes last September and was present on the sidelines for a football game against Notre Dame.