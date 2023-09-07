Rutgers four-star recruit Kaj Sanders performed well in Week 2

Rutgers football’s 2024 recruit Kaj Sanders performed well in his Week 1 matchup against Iona Prep (NY), showing once again why he is one of the top recruits in the nation.

Sanders and the Bergen Catholic Crusaders (2-0) defeated the Iona Prep Gaels (0-1) on Saturday.

The future Scarlet Knight recorded a two-yard touchdown run in the second quarter to put the Crusaders ahead 24-0. Throughout week one and two, Sanders has recorded 14 carriers for 93 yards and three touchdowns. The four-star recruit has averaged 6.6 yards per carry in the young season to go along with 18 points.

On the defensive end, Sanders recorded five tackles in Bergen Catholic’s blow-out win. The defensive back now has nine tackles (two solo and seven assists) in the first two weeks of the 2023 season.

According to Rivals, Sanders is the No.4 prospect in New Jersey and nationally is the No. 34 defensive back in the 2024 class Sanders and several other 2024 recruits attended Rutgers on Sunday to see a 24-7 win over Northwestern.

On Friday, Sanders and the Crusaders will head to Hollywood, Florida, to face the Chaminade-Madonna Lions (2-0) for their week three matchup. The Lions are coming off a week two victory against Cardinal Gibbons (Fort Lauderdale, Florida).

