Rutgers football's run defense has been elite. Can it continue against Virginia Tech?

Sep 9, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Temple Owls running back Darvon Hubbard (28) is tackled by Rutgers Scarlet Knights defensive lineman Jordan Thompson (14) and linebacker Deion Jennings (17) during the first half at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

PISCATAWAY – Two games is far from enough to draw final conclusions about the state of Rutgers football’s defense, especially when the gauntlet of the Big Ten schedule hasn’t even begun yet.

But one aspect of what the Scarlet Knights have done well so far this season shouldn’t be overlooked or ignored, either.

Rutgers boasts one of the top run defenses in the nation, allowing 40 yards on the ground per game, third in the country behind Kansas State and Air Force. The Scarlet Knights are giving up only 1.74 yards per rush.

So the big question now is whether the Scarlet Knights can sustain it – if not this good, something close to it.

“I hope so, but it’s too early to call it,” coach Greg Schiano said.

Still, the early results have been encouraging for Rutgers’ defense, and Saturday's game against Virginia Tech (3:30 p.m., Big Ten Network) at SHI Stadium should offer the Scarlet Knights a chance to continue that momentum as Schiano’s team looks to win a third-straight game.

“I think communication, making sure everybody’s on the same page and playing violently, playing through the whistle,” linebacker Tyreem Powell said of the run defense’s success so far.

Rutgers football run defense vs. Virginia Tech's running backs

The Hokies have not been able to run the ball with much consistency, picking up 109 rushing yards on 43 total carries (2.5 yards per carry) in a win over Old Dominion and a paltry 11 yards on 22 carries in a loss to Purdue.

Schiano this week has been complimentary of Virginia Tech running backs Bhayshul Tuten, a Paulsboro native who rushed for 1,363 yards at North Carolina A&T last season before transferring, and Malachi Thomas. Schiano said Tuten looks on film to be “a little more elusive” while Thomas is a bigger back.

Rutgers’ defense, which calls itself The Dark Side, needs to contain them – just like it’s done to the previous two opponents it has faced.

The Scarlet Knights allowed just 12 rushing yards against Northwestern and 68 against Temple.

“Something we talk about all the time is executing,” defensive tackle Mayan Ahanotu said. “Knowing your job and chopping your job, and so we really embody that on our defensive side. We take that to heart. …It’s really just chopping your job and when that play comes to you being able to make it when it comes.”

What does “chopping your job” consist of?

“Playing with great technique, playing with great pad level in the front four,” Schiano said. “Having proper run fits by the linebackers, everybody swarming the ball and when you get there, tackling well. We do that for the most part.”

Rutgers’ defense places a major emphasis on having the mentality to swarm the football, something it’s done well through the first two games.

“It’s a very big component,” Ahanotu said. “We say that swarm is the eraser. Somebody can mess up on a play, but if you’re violently swarming to the ball, the mistake can be erased and you can still make a play.”

WELCOME RETURN How Mohamed Toure's return from injury gave big lift to Rutgers football's defense

Major Big Ten tests ahead

The Scarlet Knights last season allowed 142.9 rushing yards per game, which ranked 10th in the Big Ten. That number grew to 179.8 against conference opponents, 11th in the Big Ten.

Rutgers’ defense started off the season strong before getting worn down in the final weeks – something the Scarlet Knights are hoping to avoid this year with both bolstered depth and a more productive offense that can stay on the field longer.

The idea that Rutgers’ run defense is going to continue to perform at the level it has the first two games is unrealistic, but if it can come anywhere close it would be significant.

The Scarlet Knights will face plenty of teams in the coming weeks that feature elite running backs, including Michigan (Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards), Wisconsin (Braelon Allen and Chez Mellusi), Ohio State (TreVeyon Henderson) and Penn State (Kaytron Allen and Nicholas Singleton).

So the Scarlet Knights’ run defense has plenty of tests ahead, though their focus now is on Virginia Tech.

Schiano said this week that he believes Rutgers’ defensive line, as well as it has played, can be better, including “our gap integrity in the run game.”

Still, Rutgers’ defense has played well so far. Stopping the run has been a driving force of that success.

“We take a lot of pride in it,” Ahanotu said. “If we can make the game one dimensional, the game becomes very simple. Stopping the run is not only a pride thing, but also a Dark Side thing.”

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Rutgers football: Run defense vs. Virginia Tech