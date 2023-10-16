How Rutgers football's Kyle Monangai is building a special season as Big Ten's leading rusher

PISCATAWAY – There were just more than seven minutes left in the fourth quarter Saturday when Rutgers football, holding onto a three-point lead, began what became its final drive of the game.

The Scarlet Knights needed to drain time off the clock. They needed to avoid giving the ball back to Michigan State.

Most of all, they needed this win.

Rutgers turned to Kyle Monangai, and he responded.

The Don Bosco product rushed for 51 yards on nine carries on the final drive, overpowering and overwhelming a defeated Spartans defense, taking second after second and minute after minute off the clock until the Scarlet Knights had completed a remarkable 27-24 win that featured an 18-point comeback at SHI Stadium.

Monangai said he wasn’t focused on scoring – just protecting the football first and foremost.

“Three things we say around here are, “ball, execute and violence,’” Monangai said. “Ball being the first one. You’ve got to protect the ball at all costs.”

Monangai finished the game with 148 yards on 24 carries (6.2 yards per attempt) for his third 100-yard rushing performance of the season. He ran for a 21-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter during Rutgers’ rally, becoming the first player to have seven rushing touchdowns in a season since Isiah Pacheco in 2019.

'He makes my job a lot easier'

Pacheco, now a Super Bowl champion with the Kansas City Chiefs, was in attendance on Saturday. He had to have liked what he saw from Monangai, who runs with the same type of physicality and toughness.

The 5-foot-9, 210-pound Monangai in the fourth quarter ran for 107 yards on 14 carries, joining Saquon Barkley and Kenneth Walker III as the last three Big Ten running backs to run for at least 100 yards in the fourth quarter multiple times in a season.

“He makes my job a lot easier,” quarterback Gavin Wimsatt said. “He’s just a dog. He goes out there, he makes plays. Just happy to have that guy on my side.”

This was just the latest big performance from Monangai, who has rushed for 635 yards through Rutgers’ first seven games, a number that leads the Big Ten.

His previous season high was 445, which he recorded last season.

Monangai was lightly recruited out of Don Bosco – Rutgers represented his only Power 5 offer. He stuck with the program through some tough times, but his patience has paid off.

“I think Kyle is a great example when I talk to you guys about how we are a developmental program,” coach Greg Schiano said. “Kyle came in here and each year he's gotten better and now he's a grown man. He's a mature, 21-year-old, 22-year-old guy that when you sit down, you have a man-to-man conversation, goes back to the team and he's a captain and he communicates things. Then when you play the way he plays with the conviction that he plays the game with, people want to follow you.”

CARINO A comeback win that loyal fans who stayed will never forget

Tight end Johnny Langan has known Monangai for a while – he played against him while at Bergen Catholic, Don Bosco’s biggest rival.

Langan said Monangai has “always had that X-factor” that he’s shown even more of this season.

“I’m so proud of Kyle,” Langan said. “We rubbed shoulders growing up, Big North guys. Just being able to see that come to life on a big level like the Big Ten, it makes me so happy for him. Anytime he scores a touchdown it feels like I’m scoring one too, I’m just so happy for that man.”

Can Kyle Monangai become Rutgers football's first 1,000-yard rusher since 2012?

Monangai is on pace to become Rutgers’ first 1,000-yard rusher since Jawan Jamison in 2012.

Not that Monangai is counting his yards – he had no idea how many he had piled up following Saturday’s win.

“That’s news to me,” Monangai said when told he was on pace for 1,000. “That would be cool.”

Monangai still has plenty more work to do, beginning with Saturday’s game at Indiana. He’ll have a chance to help Rutgers reach the six-win mark for the first time since 2014.

But following Saturday’s game, the Big Ten’s leading rusher was just focused on a season-changing victory.

“It was a great win,” Monangai said. “I’m glad we got to do it at home too. Right now undefeated at home. I don’t know how long it’s been since we’ve been able to say that at this point in the season. It’s a great feeling.”

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Rutgers football: Kyle Monangai building special season