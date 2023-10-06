How Rutgers football's habits away from the field are fueling improvement on it

PISCATAWAY – Shortly after Rutgers football blew out Wagner last weekend for its fourth win of the season, Greg Schiano described what he’s learned about his team.

And it’s not limited to what he sees on the field.

“That we're getting better,” Schiano said. “That they really, really want to get better, and they are learning how to do the things that winning teams do that nobody knows about: They are learning how to sleep correctly, get their rest, they are learning how to take care of themselves from a nutrition standpoint.”

Those habits that foster improvement on the field are part of what the Scarlet Knights preach within the program, and it’s not only coming from the coaches.

Schiano and several players have discussed the team becoming more “player-led,” where players hold each other accountable and set a high standard.

It’s contributed to Rutgers’ 4-1 start, which is the program’s best start since going 5-1 in 2014. The Scarlet Knights can tie that mark with a win over Wisconsin on Saturday (noon ET, Peacock) at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin.

“Just following Coach’s game plan,” said linebacker Mohamed Toure, a co-captain who is in his fifth year with the program. “Especially off the field, just studying, preparing, taking care of our body, studying film, studying the playbook. I feel like we’ve taken that to the next level. Guys are coming in – not even on their own, but together – we’ve got guys without coaches coming in, watching film together, talking through things. Seeing how we’d play this, how we’d play that.”

And being late to meetings elicits reprimands – again, not necessarily from the coaches.

“A guy's late to something, it's not acceptable anymore,” Schiano said. “When the leadership takes that over, and they handle that, that's when things start to go differently. And it's the same old deal: How you do anything is how you do everything. And if you can't be on time for something, then how do we know you're going to stay in the B gap?”

Rutgers football co-captain Mohamed Toure: "We hold everybody accountable"

Toure said it’s not only the veteran players who are emphasizing accountability, either. The younger players are just as involved.

“We’re on your (butt),” Toure said. “You show up late – things we’re supposed to do, obligations we have to do – if you don’t do it, we’re on your (butt). We hold everybody accountable. Even me, a freshman can say something to me if I do something wrong. As a leader I’m supposed to lead, I’m supposed to do things right. So if I do something wrong, anybody can hold me accountable.”

Rutgers has won four of its first five games and sits two wins from bowl eligibility, but still has tough games coming up on its schedule – Wisconsin is a one-loss team and that defeat came to No. 13 Washington State, while Iowa, Ohio State, Penn State and Maryland are still ahead.

Confidence stemming from preparation

But the Scarlet Knights are confident in their potential – Schiano several times said the team traveled to play No. 2 Michigan fully believing it would win.

Much of that confidence stems from the players’ preparation, which sixth-year tight end and co-captain Johnny Langan said is diligent.

“We say we want to be different,” Langan said. “What goes into that is a lot of off-the-field things. We’re really intentional about our sleep, intentional about the way we eat, the way we prepare, the way we recover, the way we study film. When we’re not in practice, we’re locked in on who we’re playing, getting those mental reps. We just set a really high standard on the details.”

Players don’t have to go far for motivation, either.

“It’s cool to do the right thing here,” Langan said. “No one’s afraid to tell people when they’re wrong and set people straight. The right way to do it is the way we do it here. We preach, ‘Do what you’re supposed to do when you’re supposed to do it.’ If you fall out of line, you’ve got 130 other guys that are going to see that and let you know.”

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: RU football: Habits away from field fostering improvement