Rutgers football's defense is playing at elite level. Could it get even better?

PISCATAWAY – Rutgers football’s defense through seven games has played at a high level, ranking among the best in the nation in multiple categories.

But can it get even better?

The Scarlet Knights believe it can.

“I don’t think we’ve played that highest level that we can play at yet,” defensive end Aaron Lewis said. “We’ve had good games where we’ve put some stuff together, we’ve put our techniques together. But I feel like there’s that one notch that we can go to still. And I know that we’re going to reach it before the season’s done.”

Rutgers has six games left to prove that, starting with Saturday’s key meeting against the Indiana Hoosiers (noon, Big Ten Network) at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Indiana.

The Scarlet Knights are seeking their sixth win, which would earn them bowl eligibility. That means they could use another dominant showing from a defensive unit that has lived up to preseason hype and expectations.

“As we know, we’re in a tough league,” coach Greg Schiano said. “Every week can be an explosion if you’re not on point. That’s the kind of competition we play against. Over the first seven games I’m really pleased that our defense is playing at a high level, and that’s what our expectation is here at Rutgers.”

Rutgers football defense ranks highly in several categories

The Scarlet Knights at this point rank fifth in the nation in passing defense (160.6 yards per game), eighth in total defense (277.3), eighth in fumbles recovered (six), 12th in scoring defense (16.0 points per game) and 15th in red-zone defense (0.70).

It's been an impressive start for Joe Harasymiak's unit.

“One thing we’ve emphasized is getting more into the film room and things like that,” Lewis said. “We’ve been smarter players out there as a defense so it’s helped us bring more opportunities to us and more opportunities to our team.”

Those opportunities have helped Rutgers get off to its best start since 2014.

“I feel like we’re in a good space, I feel like we can improve and we will continue to improve as the season continues to go,” linebacker Mohamed Toure said. “We’re just doing what we do. The Dark Side, that’s our identity. We just go out there and play violent, physical and fast every weekend.”

The return of Toure, who missed last season with a torn ACL, has been a major boost for the unit. The Pleasantville native is fourth on the team with 43 tackles (3 for loss) with 1½ sacks and one forced fumble.

In his fifth season, the 6-foot-2, 240-pound Toure not only adds explosiveness and physicality to the linebacker room, but also crucial depth to a unit that includes leading tacklers Tyreem Powell (50) and Deion Jennings (44).

“Instead of guys playing 70, 80, 90 plays, they are playing 50, 48, 52, and they are splitting those reps, and over time that adds up,” Schiano said. “We are playing our eighth straight week. Now the two teams we just played had byes before us. (Indiana) had a bye a week ago and we are going on our eighth straight week. If you don't have depth like that, that week after week takes its toll. I think it still is taking its toll but it's helping for sure.”

The defense also got a lift from the addition of Minnesota safety transfer Flip Dixon, who has 44 tackles, one interception and five pass breakups.

'Swarm' every practice, every game

But as a unit, Rutgers’ defense has played relentlessly week in and week out – something Toure said begins on the practice field during the week.

“Swarm,” Toure said. “If you do it in practice you’re going to do it in a game. Practice is everything. Coach tells us that every single day. He’s told us that for months. Practice is literally everything. You can’t expect to have a bad practice and not swarm to the ball in practice and think you’re going to do it in a game. It doesn’t work like that.”

Still, as well as the defense has played, the Scarlet Knights are confident it can still be better. Toure said much of that involves “playing more technical, communicating better.”

“The little things that will help us play better and play faster,” Toure said.

Rutgers has a challenging slate ahead – after Indiana and a bye week, it’ll face Ohio State, Iowa, Penn State and Maryland.

There are plenty of tests still to come.

But so far, the Scarlet Knights’ defense has played at an elite level. To the players themselves, it’s not surprising.

“Last year I saw it early in the season,” Toure said. “We’ve got dogs and it’s only going to continue to get better as we learn and grow. That’s all we’ve been doing this year is learning and growing. I feel like we have no limit on defense. We can go as far as we take ourselves.”

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Rutgers football defense playing elite before Indiana week