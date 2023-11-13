Will Rutgers football be without 2 key contributors against Penn State?

Rutgers football lost its game against Iowa, but now the Scarlet Knights are hoping they haven’t lost a couple of big contributors for an extended period of time.

Wide receiver JaQuae Jackson suffered an injury early in Rutgers’ 22-0 loss to Iowa Saturday at Kinnick Stadium, while cornerback Robert Longerbeam, who’s been having a stellar season, left the game in the second half after getting banged up.

The extent of the injuries was unclear immediately following the loss, but coach Greg Schiano acknowledged some concern.

Schiano’s team has another tough game coming up – it plays Penn State on Saturday at Beaver Stadium (noon, FS1).

It’s late in the season and injuries are starting to accumulate.

“Very worrisome, yeah,” Schiano said of the injuries. “I think it’s the toll of a long season. Being in the back part of it now has definitely had an effect. Like I said earlier, that's everybody. Sometimes you have a little more than others, but sometimes you have less but I just hope they'll be okay."

It's unlikely there will be any updates on the injuries until the Big Ten availability reports are released two hours prior to the Penn State kickoff.

Rutgers' earlier player injuries

The Scarlet Knights have already lost star linebacker Tyreem Powell to a season-ending hand injury that he suffered against Indiana on Oct. 21. Wide receiver Chris Long is also out for the season after suffering an injury in the opener against Northwestern that required surgery.

Members of the Rutgers staff tend to wide receiver JaQuae Jackson (9) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Bryon Houlgrave)

Rutgers has more depth this season, but injuries are denting the team in the latter stages of the season.

Burlington native Eric Rogers replaced Longerbeam after he left the game, while true freshman Ian Strong came in for Jackson, who has 20 catches for 331 yards with one touchdown this season.

Strong finished with three catches for 47 yards against Iowa.

“I played all right,” Strong said. “JaQuae went down. (Wide receivers coach Dave) Brock said I had to step up. So thanks to the leader for having me ready.”

Running back Kyle Monangai and tight end Johnny Langan have also been banged up. Both were listed as questionable prior to Saturday’s game but ultimately played after coming through pre-game warmups without any issues.

“Everybody's limited at this time of year, right? Guys are playing bumped up,” Schiano said. “It's a matter of are you able to go? The reason I listed (Monangai) as questionable was because if he didn't go I didn't want it to be where I didn't list him and then you got some explaining to do. So Johnny was on there as well.”

Monangai, who leads the Big Ten with 942 rushing yards, said he fully expected he would be able to play.

“It’s late in the season, it’s November,” Monangai said. “Everybody’s a little banged up. I felt great coming in.”

Defensive tackle Mayan Ahanotu was also listed as questionable, but didn’t play for a second-straight game.

Rutgers has two regular-season games remaining. Injuries are beginning to take their tolls late in the grind of a Big Ten season.

“That's everybody's issue this time of year,” Schiano said. "In November, it's harder. It's just the way it is.”

