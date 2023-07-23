Rutgers football: Where does the 2024 recruiting class currently rank?

Following a busy June, Rutgers football landed three highly-ranked commitments in July, helping to propel this current recruiting into one of the better classes in the nation.

This is a group of commitments – 22 in total – who are a solid group from top to bottom. It is hard to come up with any weaknesses in this class.

The addition of wide receiver K.J. Duff, safety Kaj Sanders and athlete Kevin Levy were monster pick-ups for the Scarlet Knights and head coach Greg Schiano. All three prospects are ranked a four-star by at least one of the national recruiting services (247Sports, Rivals and On3).

According to 247Sports, Rutgers has a recruiting class ranked No. 31 in the nation. No commitments in the class are currently ranked as a four-star by the site.

In the Rivals rankings, Rutgers has two recruits ranked as four-stars and a class that is No. 27 in the nation. Kaj Sanders (ranked the fourth-best player in New Jersey) and K.J. Duff (New York’s top recruit) are the two players ranked as four stars by Rivals.

By all measures, this is shaping up to a very solid recruiting class for Rutgers, especially in terms of speed.

The aforementioned Levy, a four-star per On3, runs the 100 meters in a blistering 10.62. Isaiah Crumpler is another standout sprinter. And Jason Patterson, who will announce his college decision on August 1 (and took a June official visit to Rutgers), runs a sub-11 second time in the 100 meters.

Speed was a major factor in getting Rutgers competitive during Schiano’s first go-around. It looks to be a priority once again in this rebuild.

