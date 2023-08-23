Rutgers football: Where did Kirk Ciarrocca land among the Big Ten’s offensive coordinators?

The hiring of Kirk Ciarrocca is a big deal for Rutgers football. One college football analyst slotted in Ciarrocca as one of the top offensive coordinators in the Big Ten.

Adam Breneman, who is in his first year as an analyst with the Big Ten Network, ranks Ciarrocca among the top five offensive coordinators in the conference. Ciarrocca checks in at No. 4 on Breneman’s ranking.

With Rutgers, he will have quite the task.

Last year, the Scarlet Knights were second-from-the-bottom in both total offense and scoring offense.

At 57-years old, Ciarrocca brings a wealth of experience in his return to Rutgers. Last season, he was the offensive coordinator for Minnesota. The Golden Gophers were solid offensively last year, taking a step forward from the season prior. In 2022, Minnesota was fourth in the conference with 28.2 points per game.

🏈 @AdamBreneman81 listed his 𝗧𝗼𝗽 𝟱 𝗢𝗳𝗳𝗲𝗻𝘀𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗖𝗼𝗼𝗿𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗮𝘁𝗼𝗿𝘀 entering the 2023 B1G season. Do you agree? pic.twitter.com/Fje1KZkOMv — Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) August 22, 2023

In 2021, Minnesota was sixth in the Big Ten with an average of 27.9 points per game.

Prior to his time at Minnesota, Ciarrocca was an analyst at West Virginia and he was on staff at Penn State in 2021 as their offensive coordinator.

This is a return to Rutgers for Ciarrocca, who was the offensive coordinator in 2009 and 2010 for the Scarlet Knights. In 2008, he was the wide receivers coach for Rutgers and helped develop Kenny Britt, who was a first-round pick in the 2009 NFL draft.

Breneman is a former Penn State tight end who transferred to UMass for his final season of college football.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire