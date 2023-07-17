Rutgers football well represented on the Shrine Bowl 1000 list

Seven players from Rutgers football are part of the Shrine Bowl 1000 list, a strong showing from the Big Ten program ahead of the 2023 season.

The Shrine Bowl 1000 is a preseason watchlist that was created “to serve as a look into our scouting process, as well as begin to preview college players who are currently all-star game eligible for the 2024 East-West Shrine Bowl and 2024 NFL Draft class.”

The Shrine Bowl is one of the oldest and most prestigious college all-star games. It serves as an important benchmark in the NFL draft preparation of many young players who are transitioning from college football to the professional ranks.

The seven names is certainly a strong indicator of where things stand for Rutgers football in terms of players who could be draftable next season.

Aaron Lewis (EDGE)

Deion Jennings (linebacker)

Hollin Pierce (offensive tackle)

Kessawn Abrahama (cornerback)

Max Melton (cornerback)

Naseim Brantley (wide receiver)

Tyreem Powell (linebacker)

The Shrine Bowl is held annually and this year will be at the Ford Center in Frisco, TX. All 1,000 players who comprised the watchlist can be found here.

