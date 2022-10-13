Rutgers football: The way too early ranking of offensive coordinator candidates

With six weeks left in the season, Rutgers football is not only trying to turn around a season that now sees them having lost their last six games. They also are trying to integrate a new offensive coordinator into the mix.

The good news for Rutgers is that the elevation of Nunzio Campanile from tight ends coach to interim offensive coordinator should be relatively seamless. After all, Campanile is the longest-tenured assistant on the Rutgers staff and even served as interim head coach in 2019.

But against this backdrop, the Scarlet Knights still need to figure out who is going to be their offensive coordinator moving forward. Campanile, as the interim in that position, would have the inside track.

But head coach Greg Schiano needs to sort this out while pushing forward on the season. There are some interesting candidates out there and available for Rutgers.

Who are the candidates for the offensive coordinator role? We got a start on some possible names here. But looking at things from a realistic candidate perspective (Dan Mullen isn’t coming here, for instance) and viability plus any possible connections to Rutgers or the current staff, here is a ranking of 10 candidates for the position.

Related

Why did Greg Schiano make the move at offensive coordinator now? 'I believe that we can win games this year'

Yes, there is a name or two on here that could, would and should make long-term Rutgers fans shake their heads. But isn’t that part of the fun?

Related

Rutgers women's basketball head coach Coquese Washington ready to chart her own path

Check out our rankings of some of the top offensive coordinator candidates for the open Rutgers football position!

10. Steve Addazio

Nov 13, 2021; Fort Collins, Colorado, USA; Colorado State Rams head coach Steve Addazio looks on in the second quarter against the Air Force Falcons at Sonny Lubrick Field at Canvas Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Yes, we know. But consider for a moment how this could make some sense for Rutgers.

Story continues

Addazio knows the area and has recruited the area well, first at Temple and then at Boston College. Currently the offensive line coach at Texas A&M, four-star offensive lineman Chase Bisontis cited Addazio as a major reason why he committed to the SEC program.

Now, Addazio has been tagged with the label of running a bland offense. But it can’t get much dourer for Rutgers on offense than it is now. Perhaps an experienced coached who can come in for a couple of years is the right fit for the Scarlet Knights.

9. John McNulty

Jun 8, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers receiver D.J. Moore talks with receivers coach Joe Dailey during Carolina Panthers minicamp at Bank of America Stadium Practice Facility. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Rutgers fans know McNulty as the architect of some strong offenses for the Scarlet Knights in 2007 and 2008. And while his most recent tenure at Rutgers wasn’t good, the current Boston College offensive coordinator does have a relationship with Greg Schiano.

The Boston College offense hasn’t necessarily been on fire but McNulty does have a proven track record in college and the NFL.

Is he the most exciting name out there? No. But McNulty would undoubtedly be an upgrade over what Rutgers has seen the past two years on offense.

8. Joe Dailey

Jun 8, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers receiver D.J. Moore talks with receivers coach Joe Dailey during Carolina Panthers minicamp at Bank of America Stadium Practice Facility. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

This would be a home run hire, but it isn’t clear that Dailey would want to leave his role with the Carolina Panthers as wide receivers coach.

His college stops include Boston College for two years, New Mexico and Liberty. He played his college football in the Big Ten (Nebraska) and the ACC (North Carolina) and is from New Jersey (Dailey was a three-star quarterback recruit out of St. Peter’s Prep).

Would returning to home intrigue Dailey? And would the promise of an offensive coordinator’s position be enough to get Dailey to leave the NFL?

If those questions are answered with a resounding ‘YES’ then Dailey vaults to the top of the list.

7. Gino Guidugli

Currently the offensive coordinator at Cincinnati, Guidugli is a name to watch on the college coaching circuit.

So there are no ties here to Schiano other than Guidugli played against Schiano’s Rutgers in the Big East some 20 years ago. The former Bearcats quarterback had a cup of coffee in the NFL and spent time in the CFL and arena league as well.

He is known as an innovative coordinator and his offense has shown an ability to punch up its weight a bit. Now would Guidugli, who could get some head coaching buzz sooner rather than later, be ready to take a lateral move to Rutgers?

6. Joe Conlin

In this video Joe Conlin, head football coach at Fordham University discusses Dig Wheel. Learn more from Coach Conlin here https://t.co/Ar7DYn0Vpe 10122 pic.twitter.com/bUJGZaITJo — Football Toolbox (@footballtoolbox) October 12, 2022

Now the list starts to get a bit more intriguing and perhaps, realistic.

The head coach at Fordham, this would be a step up for Conlin in terms of prestige and opportunity. He checks off quite a few boxes as a head coach and his offense at Fordham has been a real strength of the program.

Conlin played defensive tackle at Pittsburgh in college but has coached on the offensive side throughout his career.

He knows and has recruited the area well in what is now his fifth season at Fordham.

5. Steve Shimko

The paragraph I could write about this guy (Steve Shimko) Just know he’s F.A.M.I.L.Y. and he’s coaching my guy JB. #RFootball #200Silvers #Roommate #FullCircle @ Boston College pic.twitter.com/siQsLo3Tm1 — K.J. Stroud (@KJSTROUD10) June 22, 2020

The former Rutgers quarterback has made quite a name for himself on the coaching circuit. Now the quarterbacks coach at Boston College, Shimko is young, exciting and a strong recruiter.

Now, the Boston College offense hasn’t been lights-out this year, but that doesn’t take away from Shimko’s ability.

As a New Jersey native, the Rutgers job would present an opportunity to return home, get a raise and a promotion. This move could make a lot of sense – if Schiano thinks Shimko is ready.

4. Nunzio Campanile

Former Bergen Catholic coach Nunzio Campanile on the sidelines to watch the game as Bergen Catholic downed Seton Hall Prep 38-28 in a back and forth battle at Seton Hall in West Orange, NJ on October 23, 2021.

Bergen Catholic Downed Seton Hall Prep 38 28 In A Back And Forth Battle At Seton Hall In West Orange Nj On October 23 2021

The interim offensive coordinator, Campanile has the inside track here if only because he has the next six weeks to give the offense a pulse.

With ties to the area as a former high school coach, Campanile is helped by the fact that he is the longest-tenured coach on the Rutgers staff. The former tight ends coach is well-liked and respected within the program.

Keep in mind that in 2019, Campanile served as the interim head coach of the program and helped Rutgers be competitive after a rough start to the season that saw the dismissal of Chris Ash as head coach.

3. Ja'Juan Seider

Apr 13, 2019; University Park, PA, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions running backs coach Ja’Juan Seider throws a pass during a warmup prior to the Blue White spring game at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O’Haren-USA TODAY Sports

There are a lot of question marks here. As co-offensive coordinator at Penn State, is this the right move for Seider? Now the idea of running the show for a Big Ten program might appeal to Seider.

The run game coordinator at Penn State, Seider is bright and energetic and would bring some energy to the program. He also is a lights-out recruiter.

Having played his college football at West Virginia and Florida A&M as a quarterback, his knowledge of the position would be tremendous.

2. Brian Hartline

According to @OhioSt_Rivals WR Coach Brian Hartline would NOT have any interest in leaving Ohio State to be the offensive coordinator at Notre Dame. pic.twitter.com/oCofo3P8FH — The Scarlet and Gray Podcast (@TheSG_Podcast) October 5, 2022

Much like the aforementioned Dailey and Seider, Hartline would be considered a home run hire. Currently the wide receivers coach at Ohio State, the best bet for Hartline to become a head coach someday likely lies in leaving Ohio State someday and striking out on his own.

A rebuilding Rutgers program might offer that pathway.

Hartline could take over the offense and work with Schiano again (the two were on staff under Ryan Day and Urban Meyer at Ohio State). The former NFL player is known as a strong recruiter.

Rutgers might present an intriguing next step in Hartline’s career.

1, Mike Shanahan

Shout Out to JMU beating Appy State! Congratulations to my brother Curt & Pitt Men Mike Shanahan & Tino Sunseri ! @JMUCurtCignetti @CoachShanahan_ @CoachTSunseri pic.twitter.com/kGCsdB6vWj — Frank Cignetti Jr. (@FrankCignetti) September 25, 2022

Shanahan is one of the hot young names on the coaching circuit. The JMU offensive coordinator is in his second year in charge of the Dukes offense, a unit that is a huge reason why the program is currently ranked.

A former wide receiver at Pittsburgh, he spent times in the NFL with the New York Jets and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. With Tampa, he was coached by none other than Schiano.

Hmmm.

When he arrived at JMU in 2018, he was the program’s recruiting coordinator, giving him a good knowledge of recruiting this area.

He checks a lot of boxes and while he has never been a coach at the Power Five level, this could be quite the hire for Rutgers. Shanahan is young and energetic and will be in demand at some point. Rutgers might be a good move up for someone who is considered a future head coach in the making.

And let's throw one more out there...

Sep 24, 2022; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns offensive coordinator Kyle Flood on the field before the game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Jones AT&T Stadium and Cody Campbell Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Kyle Flood.

Much like McNulty, this would be a return to Rutgers for Flood, who is the offensive coordinator at Texas.

Now Flood, who had a successful start to his head coaching career at Rutgers, didn’t leave the program on the best of terms. But Flood showed that he is a fantastic recruiter and can develop talent, in particular on the offensive line.

If Flood were to return, it would be a fascinating move for Rutgers.

Since his time as head coach at Rutgers, Flood spent a couple of seasons in the NFL with the Atlanta Falcons (assistant offensive line coach) and with top programs such as Alabama (two seasons as offensive line coach) and Texas.

There would be some hurdles to clear here but Flood’s resume is the strongest of any likely candidate for the job. His family is still in New Jersey and he knows this area well.

Yes, this idea is greeted with a collective eye roll from Rutgers fans. And as already stated, there would be some hurdles to clear. But Flood could be a candidate given the fact that he has been on Sschiano’s staff in the past and the overall strength of his resume.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire