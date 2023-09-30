Rutgers football vs Wagner: Score, live updates from Saturday's game

PISCATAWAY −When Rutgers football landed wide receiver JaQuae Jackson from the transfer portal, it hoped it was getting a productive playmaker who could become a reliable weapon for quarterback Gavin Wimsatt.

So far this season, that's exactly what the Scarlet Knights have gotten.

"JaQuae is getting better every week. Unfortunately he had a little injury during training camp that slowed him down. I wish that he had had all those practice repetitions to get in the groove with the offense," coach Greg Schiano said this week. "I don't think we're seeing yet the guy we are going to see in the next four weeks. I think he's going to continue to get better and better, which is good. But I would have liked to have had it earlier."

Regardless, that's coming at a good time for Rutgers, which hosts Wagner today at SHI Stadium (3:30 p.m., Big Ten Network) in its final nonconference game of the season.

The Scarlet Knights are hoping to close out the month of September with a 4-1 record.

Jackson, who transferred from Division-II California University of Pennsylvania, so far this season has eight catches for 136 yards.

He's made some tough catches and has proven to be the player Rutgers needed to bolster its wide receiver corps.

"I feel like the best is yet to come," Jackson said. "I’m just growing and developing every day, just getting better."

The biggest transition for Jackson came in learning offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca's system, but he feels he's gotten a grasp of it.

"Just learning the playbook," Jackson said. "I feel like that was the biggest thing for me was really to learn the playbook every single day. Really got to spend a lot of hours, a lot of minutes on it. Just learning the playbook, learning a whole new system. Just the typical stuff."

Jackson and the rest of Rutgers' offense will hope to have a productive day against Wagner.

Follow along here for updates throughout the game.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Rutgers football vs Wagner: Score, live updates