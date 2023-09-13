Rutgers football vs. Virginia Tech: How to watch, what to know as Scarlet Knights try for 3-0

PISCATAWAY – It's been 62 years since Rutgers football won three straight games for a third consecutive season.

The Scarlet Knights will have a chance to end that drought on Saturday when they play Virginia Tech at SHI Stadium.

Rutgers beat its first two opponents, Northwestern and Temple, and will now try to continue that momentum against the Hokies.

The Scarlet Knights last went 3-0 for three straight years from 1959-61.

Here's what to know about Saturday's matchup with Virginia Tech:

What channel is the Rutgers vs. Virginia Tech game on?

The game will be shown on the Big Ten Network (go to the Big Ten Network Game Finder for detailed channel information) and the FOX Sports App. Joe Beninati will be on play-by-play alongside analyst Adam Breneman with Rutgers alumna Taryn Hatcher on the sidelines.

Sep 9, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights quarterback Gavin Wimsatt (2) carries the ball as Temple Owls linebacker Tra Thomas (30) pursues during the first half at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

How can I watch the Rutgers-Virginia Tech game without cable? Is Rutgers vs. Virginia Tech streaming?

The Scarlet Knights' matchup against the Owls will be available on any platform that offers Big Ten Network such as YouTubeTV, Hulu Live and Fubo TV, which offers a free trial.

Radio

The game can be heard on the RWJBarnabas Health Rutgers Sports Network (WFAN 101.9 FM/660 AM, FOX Sports New Jersey 93.5 FM/1450 AM, SiriusXM 108 or 202, SXM app, Audacy app, Scarlet Knights app). Chris Carlin will be on play-by-play alongside analysts Eric LeGrand and Mike Teel with Anthony Fucilli on the sideline.

Weather

Forecasts are calling for mostly sunny skies with a high temperature of 73 degrees with winds out of the WNW at 9 mph. There is a 2 percent chance of precipitation.

Rutgers vs. Virginia Tech point spread

Rutgers is a 6½-point favorite, according to BetMGM.

Previous games

Rutgers (Northwestern, W, 24-7; Temple, W, 36-7). Virginia Tech (Old Dominion, W, 36-17; Purdue, L, 24-17).

Rutgers vs. Virginia Tech series history

Virginia Tech leads the all-time series, 12-3. The teams last met in the Russell Athletic Bowl in 2012 with the Hokies earning a 13-10 victory in overtime.

Rutgers last beat Virginia Tech on Oct. 31, 1992, 50-49, in a shootout. Rutgers trailed 42-23 in the third quarter before going on to outscore the Hokies 27-7 to pull off the comeback. Bryan Foray led the Scarlet Knights on a 78-yard game-winning drive with 1:32 remaining, which included a 46-yard Hail Mary throw into the end zone, which Chris Brantley secured for the win. Brantley finished the game with four receiving touchdowns, a program record. Malik Jackson had three interceptions in the game, which tied a school record.

If you go

Mobile-only ticketing

Rutgers utilizes mobile ticketing for entry to SHI Stadium. Tickets can be added to an Apple Wallet or Google Pay app. Fans will also receive mobile parking passes that are used the same way as mobile tickets. Rutgers encourages fans to download tickets and parking passes prior to arriving at SHI Stadium.

The Rutgers Boardwalk

This is a feature that Rutgers began last season. The Rutgers Boardwalk will open at 11 a.m. on Scarlet Knight Way and will feature food trucks, free rides and live entertainment, prizes, mini golf and a petting zoo among other activities. The Miller Lite Beer Garden for fans 21 and over will be at Athlete’s Glen across from the stadium. Members of the Rutgers men’s basketball team will be signing autographs, presented by Knights of the Raritan at noon. The Scarlet Walk will take place at approximately 1 p.m.

Three questions facing Rutgers

1. What will the offensive line look like?

Rutgers lost starting right tackle Tyler Needham to an injury in the win over Temple, and Schiano said Monday that it was a “rough, rough deal.” Needham’s status right now is unclear. Kamar Missouri took over for him when he left the game, but Schiano said the coaching staff was still discussing who would start against Virginia Tech.

2. Will Aaron Young return?

Rutgers’ running back room was nearly back to full strength against Temple, except Young missed a second straight game. Schiano said after the game that he thought Young would be good to go for Virginia Tech. If that happens, it would be another boost for the offense. Young is a versatile player who can be a weapon in the passing game and adds a unique element to Kirk Ciarrocca’s offense.

3. Can Rutgers take advantage against a depleted Virginia Tech?

The Hokies got banged up in their loss to Purdue on Saturday, losing key pieces – including quarterback Grant Wells and top wide receivers Ali Jennings and Jaylin Lane – to injuries. Jennings is out for Saturday's game, while Wells and Lane are questionable, Virginia Tech coach Brent Pry told reporters on Tuesday.

Pry also said safety Nasir Peoples and defensive end Keyshawn Burgos are questionable.

The Hokies’ depth is going to be tested – that’s an advantage for the Scarlet Knights, especially on offense. If Rutgers can run the ball effectively and wear down Virginia Tech’s defense, it should be in good shape.

