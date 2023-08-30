Rutgers football vs. Northwestern: How to watch, radio and info to know for opener

PISCATAWAY – Greg Schiano isn’t downplaying the opportunity that Rutgers football has in front of it.

“We have a chance to play on opening weekend, the only game on Sunday at noon,” Schiano said Tuesday during a news conference inside the Hale Center. "So there will be a lot of eyes on the Scarlet Knights.”

Rutgers will kick off its 2023 season, as Schiano said, on Sunday at noon at SHI Stadium, the first time the Scarlet Knights have opened a season against a Big Ten opponent since joining the conference in 2014.

“I think it gets everybody lit up and attentive and not that you're not going to be attentive for anybody you open with,” Schiano said, “but I think when you put a Big Ten in front of it, it gives you a little extra juice for sure.”

It’ll be the only college football game taking place at that time.

Playing on a Sunday will create a short week for Rutgers ahead of its matchup with Temple on Sept. 9, but Schiano said the adjustments have been made to account for the compressed schedule.

Rutgers quarterback, Gavin Wimsatt, is shown at practice, at the Marco Battaglia Practice Complex, in Piscataway. Thursday, August 17, 2023

“I've dealt with short weeks in college, I've dealt with short weeks in the National Football League,” Schiano said. “You just have to adapt your schedule a little bit. A little less time to get stuff done the following week.”

How to watch Rutgers vs. Northwestern

TV: The game will be broadcast on CBS and streamed on Paramount+. Kickoff is scheduled for noon. Tom McCarthy will be on play-by-play alongside analyst and former Rutgers defensive back Jason McCourty with Tiffany Blackmon on the sidelines.

Radio: The game can be heard on the RWJBarnabas Rutgers Sports Network (WFAN 101.9 FM/660 AM), FOX Sports New Jersey (93.5 FM/1450 AM), SiriusXM 84, SXM app, Audacy app, Scarlet Knights app. Chris Carlin will be on play-by-play alongside analysts Eric LeGrand and Mike Teel with Anthony Fucilli on the sideline.

Weather: Forecasts are calling for partly sunny skies with a high temperature of 86 degrees in Piscataway on Sunday with wind gusts of 15 mph.

Point spread: Rutgers is a 6½-point favorite, according to BetMGM Sportsbook.

Series history: Rutgers leads the all-time series 3-2. The teams last met at Ryan Field in Evanston, Illinois with Northwestern winning 21-7. The Scarlet Knights last beat the Wildcats on Sept. 21, 1991 in a 22-18 victory. Antoine Moore rushed for 140 yards and two touchdowns in the game and Gary Melton returned a kick 96 yards for a touchdown.

If you go…

Mobile-only ticketing: Rutgers utilizes mobile ticketing for entry to SHI Stadium. Tickets can be added to an Apple Wallet or Google Pay app. Fans will also receive mobile parking passes that are used the same way as mobile tickets. Rutgers encourages fans to download tickets and parking passes prior to arriving to SHI Stadium.

The Rutgers Boardwalk: This is a feature that Rutgers began last season. The Rutgers Boardwalk on Scarlet Knight Way will feature food trucks, free rides and live entertainment, prizes, mini golf and a petting zoo among other activities. The Miller Lite Beer Garden for fans 21 and over will be at Athlete’s Glen across from the stadium.

The Scarlet Walk: Fans can watch the team enter SHI Stadium during the Scarlet Walk, which will begin at approximately 9:30 a.m.

Three questions facing Rutgers

1. Can the Scarlet Knights deliver the first punch?

Northwestern’s gone through plenty of turmoil in recent months, but the Wildcats are also entering this game with something to prove. Rutgers needs to strike first, deliver the first blow and make an immediate statement to put Northwestern on its heels quickly.

2. How will Gavin Wimsatt look?

Schiano and Wimsatt have spoken a lot about the improvements and growth the young quarterback made working with Kirk Ciarrocca in the offseason. Now it’s time for Wimsatt to display that progress on the field. Wimsatt’s accuracy and his decision-making, which he said has gotten faster, are two key things to watch.

3. Can Rutgers’ defense dominate?

There are plenty of questions facing Northwestern’s office – starting at quarterback since the Wildcats haven’t named a starter. But they also have a revamped and more inexperienced offensive line, which lost Peter Skoronski, the 11th overall pick by the Titans, to the NFL. The Scarlet Knights’ defense needs to control the line of scrimmage, get to the quarterback and wreak havoc on Northwestern.

