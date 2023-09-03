Rutgers football vs. Northwestern: Score, live updates from season opener

PISCATAWAY – For Kyle Monangai, it’s simple.

The players are the ones on the field. The players are on the ones who have to execute. So the players are the ones to have to also be leaders.

That's been an evolution in the program in recent seasons.

“My freshman year, we had leaders but I’d say it was more on the staff and on Coach (Greg) Schiano to get guys to do certain things and fire up the team,” Monangai said following Rutgers football’s practice Thursday. “Now a lot of things are on us, in a good way. We are the ones pushing the initiative to get more film in, get more work in, whatever it is to get an advantage.

"Because at the end of the day, he’s not playing the game, we are. He can’t want it more than we do.”

The Don Bosco product’s thoughts echoed Schiano’s comments earlier in training camp that this season’s Scarlet Knights are more “player-led” than they have been in a while – certainly since Schiano has been back.

Rutgers will have a chance to show that today when it opens up its season against Northwestern at noon (CBS) at SHI Stadium.

It’s a big opportunity right away for the Scarlet Knights against a Big Ten opponent – the first time they’ve ever faced a Big Ten team to open a season since joining the conference.

Monangai on Saturday was named one of six team captains, joining tight end Johnny Langan, defensive tackle Mayan Ahanotu, quarterback Gavin Wimsatt, defensive back Joe Lusardi and defensive end/linebacker Mohamed Toure.

As more and more players have developed and grown – while also playing well on the field – more and more have emerged as leaders, holding each other accountable and to a certain standard.

It’s a significant development for a team that’s hoping to make progress this season.

“The reality is now we have a player-led team,” Schiano said early in camp. “We had a situation last night. They immediately called me. I love that. We've never had that. That to me is what you need — a player-led team. If there's something or if they have a question, they come to me with it otherwise they run the team. That allows me to do my job. It allows our assistant coaches to do their job.”

That’s the type of leadership that reminded Schiano of one of his previous teams – one that went on to have one of the best seasons in program history.

“It reminds me a little bit of the first go around when (Brian) Leonard and those guys started to take over the team,” Schiano said. “I've never been part of a winning team that wasn't player-led.”

Rutgers has to hope this team follows a similar trajectory. Whether it can remains to be seen.

The Scarlet Knights have a good opportunity today to take a step forward.

