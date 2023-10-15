Rutgers football vs. Michigan State: The five takeaways from Week 7

On Saturday, Rutgers football (5-2, 2-2) captured a come-from-behind 27-24 victory over Michigan State (2-4, 0-3) in Week 7. Rutgers’ was down 24-6 in the fourth quarter, but the Scarlet Knights rallied back to capture their homecoming victory against the Spartans.

Rutgers’ comeback was led by running back Kyle Monangai, who rushed for the game-winning touchdown with 8:21 remaining. Monangai recorded 24 carries for 148 yards and a touchdown, averaging 6.2 yards per carry.

Great morning On The Banks 🪓 pic.twitter.com/ipam4HV4D2 — Rutgers Football (@RFootball) October 15, 2023

The Scarlet Knights’ defense anchored the Rutgers’ victory, forcing multiple turnovers. Defensive back Robert Longerbeam forced two fumbles, with Longerbeam and Igbinosun each recording recoveries.

Rutgers’ special teams was an x-factor in their Week 7 victory, forcing two big plays leading to their fourth-quarter comeback. On special teams, running back Aaron Young recovered a fumbled snap on a punt for a touchdown and defensive back Thomas Amankwaa recovered a sky kick-off at the MSU 21-yard-line to set up Monangai’s go-ahead touchdown.

Below are the five takeaways from Rutgers’ come-from-behind victory against Michigan State.

Rutgers offensive line won in the trenches late

They kept chopping, and they got it done. 🪓@RFootball fans will remember this one. pic.twitter.com/oq3GyLsXGa — Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) October 14, 2023

On Saturday, the Scarlet Knights’ offensive line let up three sacks but none in the fourth quarter. Head coach Greg Schiano leaned on the offensive line in the fourth quarter, recording 114 rushing yards as a team. As the Scarlet Knights rallied back from 21 points, Rutgers’ offensive line opened holes for junior running back Kyle Monangai. Monangai led the Rutgers’ comeback, recording 148 yards rushing on 24 carries and one touchdown.

Rutgers played a clean second half

Wimsatt ➡️ Washington for 6️⃣ Wimsatt ➡️ Dremel for 2️⃣ pic.twitter.com/RUMVS417lE — Rutgers Football (@RFootball) October 15, 2023

The Scarlet Knights produced three turnovers in the first half, throwing two interceptions and fumbling a punt return. In the second half, Rutgers didn’t turn the ball over and didn’t commit a penalty. Wimsatt played a clean second half, connecting with Isaiah Washington for a touchdown in the fourth quarter. Wimsatt connected with five wide receivers in Week 7, with Christian Dremel leading the Scarlet Knights in receptions (6). The Rutgers quarterback finished the game with 13 completions on 28 attempts for 181 yards with two interceptions and one touchdown, averaging 13.9 yards per completion.

The Scarlet Knights forced multiple turnovers

The Scarlet Knights’ defense anchored the Rutgers’ comeback, forcing multiple turnovers throughout the game. Defensive back Robert Longerbeam forced two fumbles, with Longerbeam and Desmond Igbinosun each recording recoveries. On special teams, running back Aaron Young recovered a fumbled snap on a punt for a touchdown and defensive back Thomas Amankwaa recovered a sky kick-off at the MSU 21-yard-line to set up Monangai’s go-ahead touchdown. The Scarlet Knights defense recorded six tackles for loss and one sack. Igbinosun led the Scarlet Knights in tackles for loss with four and total tackles with eight.

Rutgers running back Kyle Monangai led the comeback for the Scarlet Knights

Rutgers with the WIN!!! pic.twitter.com/lopXNo08rK — Jason McCourty (@JasonMcCourty) October 14, 2023

Rutgers junior running back Kyle Monangai had a solid performance in Week 7, recording 148 yards rushing on 24 carries and one touchdown. The Rosland, New Jersey, native logged the game-winning touchdown in the fourth quarter to complete their 21-point comeback against the Spartans. After his performance on Saturday, Monangai is now ranked No. 3 in the Big Ten Conference with 635 rushing yards through seven games.

The Scarlet Knights didn't stop chopping

Success: The peace of mind you get knowing you did everything you could to be the best you can be. pic.twitter.com/36xXL2FdlR — Rutgers Football (@RFootball) October 14, 2023

On Saturday, Rutgers outgained Michigan State by 140 yards in their Week 7 matchup. The Scarlet Knights outgained the Spartans 120 to minus 20 yards in the fourth quarter. Rutgers defense forced a season-high three turnovers. The Scarlet Knights came back from a 24-6 deficit, the largest comeback win in the Big Ten since rallying from 25 points down at Indiana in 2015. Rutgers’ Week 7 victory is Schiano’s 15th win when trailing in the fourth quarter. Their win on Saturday matched the largest deficit to win in the Schiano era, tying the 34-16 deficit at Vanderbilt to win 37-34 in 2004.

