Rutgers football vs. Michigan State: Score, live updates as Scarlet Knights aim for 5th win

PISCATAWAY − When Rutgers football played Michigan State last season in East Lansing, the Scarlet Knights put up one of their best offensive outputs of the season.

The defense, though, was the issue in what became a six-point loss.

Rutgers will need a complete performance today against the Spartans at SHI Stadium − if it has one, it'll win its fifth game of the season and move one win closer to bowl eligibility. Kickoff is 12 p.m.

The Scarlet Knights are coming off a disappointing and frustrating loss to Wisconsin, while the Spartans had a bye week.

It's unclear who MSU will start at quarterback, whether it'll stick with Noah Kim or go with second-year QB Katin Houser.

Rutgers coach Greg Schiano said earlier in the week that the Scarlet Knights will be prepared for both.

It's a big opportunity for the Scarlet Knights.

